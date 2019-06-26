Global Abexinostat (Xynomic Pharmaceuticals) Market Overview 2017-2026: A Broad Histone Deacetylase (HDAC) Inhibitor

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "abexinostat" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Abexinostat (Xynomic Pharmaceuticals) is a broad histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor. HDAC enzymes (also known as lysine deacetylase) cleave acetyl groups from N-acetyl lysine amino acids on a histone. HDAC inhibition leads to highly acetylated histones and chromatin reshaping. In addition to altering histone acetylation, HDAC inhibitors can also influence the degree of acetylation on non-histone proteins, increasing or repressing their activity.



Through the epigenetic modulation of vascular endothelial growth factor expression, it is thought that abexinostat can prevent Votrient resistance. As such, the combination of abexinostat with Votrient (pazopanib; Novartis) is intended to prolong the therapeutic effect of Votrient. Therefore, we do not expect abexinostat to be investigated as a monotherapy for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).



If approved, abexinostat will be the only HDAC inhibitor available for the treatment of RCC, and its novel mechanism of action within this market will place the drug in an advantageous position. Abexinostat is being developed for use in combination with the well-established therapy Votrient, and physician familiarity with this drug will facilitate the initial uptake of abexinostat.



However, based on the ongoing Phase III trial, abexinostat is only expected to launch for the US market, limiting its potential revenue. Additionally, the combination will face significant competition from other more established drugs and their generic counterparts, such as Inlyta (axitinib; Pfizer) and Afinitor (everolimus; Novartis).



