The Worldwide Sorbitol Market to 2024: Dominated by Roquette Freres
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sorbitol Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity & Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an analytical and statistical insight into the global sorbitol market. The study, that has been undertaken using desk-based as well as qualitative primary research, provides a comprehensive analysis of the global sorbitol market.
Sorbitol currently represents the world's most consumed polyol and finds applications across various industries. It is widely used in the production of toothpastes, toiletries, cosmetics, confectionaries, sweets, frozen desserts, biscuits, ascorbic acid, industrial surfactants, pharmaceuticals, healthcare products, etc.
The global demand of Sorbitol is currently growing at 2%-3% annually and reached more than 2.5 Million Meteric Tons in 2018 with China being the world's largest consumer. China was followed by the United States and Western Europe. The feedstocks used to produce sorbitol can differ from region to region with corn, cassava and wheat currently being the three main feedstocks used for sorbitol production.
The market is also quite concentrated in nature with the top 5 players presently accounting for more than 50% of the total global production capacity. Roquette, a French company is currently the world's biggest producer of Sorbitol.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Sorbitol Industry: Market Landscape
5.1 Market Trends
5.1.1 Production Capacity
5.1.2 Consumption
5.1.3 Prices
5.2 Imports/Exports
5.3 Price Analysis
5.3.1 Key Price Indicators
5.3.2 Price Structure
5.3.3 Price Trends
5.4 Market Forecast
5.4.1 Production Capacity
5.4.2 Consumption
5.4.3 Prices
6 Sorbitol Market Breakup by Application
6.1 Cosmetics & Toiletries
6.2 Food & Beverage
6.3 Pharmaceuticals
6.4 Toothpaste
6.5 Industrial Surfactants
6.6 Others
7 Sorbitol Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Liquid Sorbitol
7.2 Powder Sorbitol
8 Sorbitol Market Breakup by Feedstock
8.1 Corn
8.2 Wheat
8.3 Cassava
8.4 Others
9 Global Sorbitol Industry: Regional Analysis
9.1 Production Capacity by Region
9.2 Production by Region
9.3 Consumption by Region
9.4 Analysis of Key Regions
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 United States
9.4.3 Europe
9.4.4 Indonesia
9.4.5 India
10 Global Sorbitol Market: Value Chain
11 Global Sorbitol Market: Margin Analysis
11.1 Farmers Margins
11.2 Collectors Margins
11.3 Starch Manufacturer Margins
11.4 Sorbitol Manufacturer Margins
11.5 Distributor Margins
11.6 Exporters Margins
12 Global Sorbitol Market: SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Global Sorbitol Market: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Rivalry
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Competitive Structure
14.2 Market Breakup by Key Players
15 Sorbitol Market: Feedstock and Manufacturing Analysis
15.1 Corn
15.1.1 Production Trends
15.1.2 Sorbitol Manufacturing from Corn
15.3 Cassava
15.3.1 Production Trends
15.3.2 Sorbitol Manufacturing from Cassava
15.4 Corn Starch
15.4.1 Sorbitol Manufacturing from Corn Starch
16 Key Player Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hsbzd0
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Sugar and Sweeteners , Gastrointestinal Drugs
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.