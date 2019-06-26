The Worldwide Sorbitol Market to 2024: Dominated by Roquette Freres

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sorbitol Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity & Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an analytical and statistical insight into the global sorbitol market. The study, that has been undertaken using desk-based as well as qualitative primary research, provides a comprehensive analysis of the global sorbitol market.



Sorbitol currently represents the world's most consumed polyol and finds applications across various industries. It is widely used in the production of toothpastes, toiletries, cosmetics, confectionaries, sweets, frozen desserts, biscuits, ascorbic acid, industrial surfactants, pharmaceuticals, healthcare products, etc.



The global demand of Sorbitol is currently growing at 2%-3% annually and reached more than 2.5 Million Meteric Tons in 2018 with China being the world's largest consumer. China was followed by the United States and Western Europe. The feedstocks used to produce sorbitol can differ from region to region with corn, cassava and wheat currently being the three main feedstocks used for sorbitol production.



The market is also quite concentrated in nature with the top 5 players presently accounting for more than 50% of the total global production capacity. Roquette, a French company is currently the world's biggest producer of Sorbitol.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Sorbitol Industry: Market Landscape

5.1 Market Trends

5.1.1 Production Capacity

5.1.2 Consumption

5.1.3 Prices

5.2 Imports/Exports

5.3 Price Analysis

5.3.1 Key Price Indicators

5.3.2 Price Structure

5.3.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Forecast

5.4.1 Production Capacity

5.4.2 Consumption

5.4.3 Prices



6 Sorbitol Market Breakup by Application

6.1 Cosmetics & Toiletries

6.2 Food & Beverage

6.3 Pharmaceuticals

6.4 Toothpaste

6.5 Industrial Surfactants

6.6 Others



7 Sorbitol Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Liquid Sorbitol

7.2 Powder Sorbitol



8 Sorbitol Market Breakup by Feedstock

8.1 Corn

8.2 Wheat

8.3 Cassava

8.4 Others



9 Global Sorbitol Industry: Regional Analysis

9.1 Production Capacity by Region

9.2 Production by Region

9.3 Consumption by Region

9.4 Analysis of Key Regions

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 United States

9.4.3 Europe

9.4.4 Indonesia

9.4.5 India



10 Global Sorbitol Market: Value Chain



11 Global Sorbitol Market: Margin Analysis

11.1 Farmers Margins

11.2 Collectors Margins

11.3 Starch Manufacturer Margins

11.4 Sorbitol Manufacturer Margins

11.5 Distributor Margins

11.6 Exporters Margins



12 Global Sorbitol Market: SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Global Sorbitol Market: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Rivalry

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Competitive Structure

14.2 Market Breakup by Key Players



15 Sorbitol Market: Feedstock and Manufacturing Analysis

15.1 Corn

15.1.1 Production Trends

15.1.2 Sorbitol Manufacturing from Corn

15.3 Cassava

15.3.1 Production Trends

15.3.2 Sorbitol Manufacturing from Cassava

15.4 Corn Starch

15.4.1 Sorbitol Manufacturing from Corn Starch



16 Key Player Profiles



