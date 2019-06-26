Naerodynamics, Inc. Announces It Has Obtained Financing

NASSAU, Bahamas, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naerodynamics, Inc. ("NDYN" or the "Company") (OTC:NDYN) announced today that the Company has obtained a revolving line of credit from a multinational financial services company. The line of credit is guaranteed by our CEO, Anastasia Shishova. The loan should close within the next 7 days. The Company intends to initially borrow $100,000 from the line of credit and our CEO to purchase TH/s.



/EIN News/ -- On June 26, 2019, the Company purchased 2,120.44 TH/s for approximately $30,000. This is the initial acquisition of TH/s to be obtained from the loan proceeds. The Company will reinvest the proceeds each day for the initial 90 days. After that, the Company intends to reinvest a portion of the proceeds and to dividend out to the shareholders the remaining amount. The Company will provide an update next week on the projections once the loan has closed. Shareholders can see the daily payouts from the mining operation on our website at https://www.naerodynamics.com/mining-results. Additionally, we will provide updates on Twitter and Instagram.

The current number of common shares outstanding for NDYN is 249,038,025 common shares and 2,000,000 shares of Series B Preferred. The current float is 18,074,680. (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NDYN/security).

About Naerodynamics, Inc.

Naerodynamics, Inc. is a holding company that operates subsidiaries that sell Bitcoin mining equipment and mine bitcoin.

For more information, visit www.naerodynamics.com

Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering, development and/or manufacturing programs, changes in product mix, development and production delays, and other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: Naerodynamics, Inc. Info@naerodynamics.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.