Global Data Center Security Solutions Market Report 2019-2023
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Center Security Solutions Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The growing threat of cyber-attacks is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global data center security market size at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period. However, the market's momentum will decelerate in the coming years because of the decrease in year-over-year growth.
Data center security solutions comprise data center logical security solutions and data center physical security solutions. The data center security market considers the implementation of logical security and physical security. Our analysis also considers the implementation of data center security solutions in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.
In 2018, the logical security segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing adoption of cloud solutions will play a significant role in the logical security segment to maintain its market position. Also, our data center security market looks at factors such as the growing threat of cyber-attacks, need to comply with regulations, and increasing internet traffic and rising demand for digitalization.
However, increasing threat landscape, physical security concerns, and cyber-attacks bypassing machine learning and use of AI in cyber-attacks may hamper the growth of the data center security solutions industry over the forecast period.
Global Data Center Security Solutions Market: Overview
Growing threat of cyber attacks
Enterprises are increasingly adopting cloud solutions to achieve a reduction in overall operational costs and capital expenditure. However, enterprises that have adopted public cloud solutions have less control over the data. The increased adoption of public cloud services has increased the risk of cyber-attacks. This has increased the need for advanced security solutions in the cloud. To capitalize on this demand, vendors in the market are offering security solutions to ensure the security of the data in the cloud.
Cyber-attacks bypassing machine learning and use of AI in cyberattacks
Despite the implementation of advanced security solutions, hackers are finding ways to bypass security barriers. Hackers are leveraging machine learning and AI to evade the security spectrum of enterprises by modifying malware code during transit based on threat detections. This is posing a serious challenge to vendors in the global data center security market.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several players, the global data center security market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several data center security solution providers, that include Cisco Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Symantec Corp.
Also, the data center security market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Logical security - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Physical security - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Popularity of SDDC
- Shift toward as-a-service model
- Advent of IoT and use of AI and machine learning in data center cyber security solutions
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- IBM Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Symantec Corp.
PART 14: APPENDIX
