Lunda Norte: MPLA starts Parliamentary activities

Dundo, ANGOLA, June 26 - The Parliamentary group of the ruling MPLA party has been since Wednesday in Dundo, eastern Lunda Norte province, for a four-day 3rd Parliamentary activities. ,

The Parliamentary activities held, under the motto "Angola, for a Sustainable Development Towards Local Authorities", will enable the 150 MPs to evaluate the social, economic and productive conditions of each municipality in Lunda Norte.

The MPs will visit some infrastructure of the municipalities, as well as evaluate the degree of implementation of the actions of the National Development Plan and Support Production, Diversification of Exports and Substitution of Imports Programme (PRODESI ).

The visit of the ruling party MPs’ delegation, led by its leader, Américo Cuononoca, runs until 30th June.

