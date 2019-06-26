American Herbal Products Association Hosts Inaugural Hemp-CBD Dietary Supplement Congress in Denver on August 15-16

FDA and USDA Officials and Industry Experts to Convene at First-Ever, Two-Day Event Focusing on Hemp in the Dietary Supplement Market

Denver, CO, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The American Herbal Products Association (AHPA) is presenting a unique, two-day Hemp-CBD Supplement Congress in Denver this August to provide critical input for companies navigating the rapidly evolving legal, regulatory and financial landscapes to manufacture and market dietary supplement products with hemp or hemp-derived ingredients including cannabidiol (CBD). The event features presentations from Federal officials, including speakers from the FDA and USDA who will provide insights into their agencies’ approach to regulating hemp-CBD and supplements made with these ingredients.

According to the latest research, hemp-CBD sales are projected to surpass $15 - 20 billion in the U.S. by 2024, indicating an immediate need for manufacturers and retailers to understand the role of hemp in the dietary supplement category.

“The U.S. market for hemp-derived CBD in dietary supplements is growing and evolving rapidly and companies that manufacture and sell CBD supplements face a host of challenges and opportunities. AHPA's Congress will provide companies with the information needed to successfully navigate challenges and take advantage of opportunities,” explains AHPA President Michael McGuffin. “FDA and USDA officials will join legal and industry experts to provide compliance strategies for dietary supplement regulatory requirements to help companies meet the growing consumer demand for high-quality, safe products."

AHPA’s Hemp-CBD Congress features a full-day of presentations and discussions on Friday, August 16 and two, half-day workshops on Thursday, August 15 that will cover:

How to comply with FDA’s current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) requirements for dietary supplements – training by EAS Consulting Group.

New dietary ingredient (NDI) notifications and generally recognized as safe (GRAS) for hemp as a food additive and dietary ingredient – presented by AIBMR Life Sciences

Industry experts and government officials will present on a host of issues impacting Hemp-CBD companies, including:

Getting to Market: Hemp Supply Chain Management

Overcoming Regulatory Obstacles: Updates from the FDA, USDA and Individual States

Primer on FDA Regulation of Hemp-CBD Supplements

The Hemp-CBD Supplement Market: A Financial Snapshot

Hemp-CBD Supplements from the Retailers' Perspective

Notable sessions include a presentation from USDA Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) senior marketing specialist William Richmond, who will provide an update on USDA efforts related to the recent decriminalization of hemp. In addition, the FDA will provide an update on the agency's ongoing efforts to design and implement a regulatory framework to ensure informed access to safe, legal products. This session is sponsored by Greenspoon Marder LLP and will be moderated by Jessica Wasserman, a partner in the International, Government Relations and Cannabis Law practice.

USDA Speaker Bio - Bill Richmond

Bill Richmond leads the USDA, Agricultural Marketing Service, Specialty Crops Program in Washington, D.C. and is responsible for establishment and implementation of the U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program. In this role, he is responsible for rulemaking, public education, and stakeholder outreach. In prior roles, Bill was the Acting Director of the USDA team responsible for establishing new labeling rules for bioengineered (GMO) foods in the U.S., served as the Chief of Staff of the Agricultural Marketing Service from 2016-2018, and led the Colorado dairy field office.

Event Details

Where: Crowne Plaza Denver, 1450 Glenarm Pl, Denver, CO 80202

When: Thursday, August, 15 & Friday, August, 16, 2019

Register for the Congress: http://bit.ly/HempCBDCongress

Become a Sponsor Partner

Your tax-deductible sponsorship of AHPA's Hemp-CBD Supplement Congress supports the important work of the American Herbal Products Association. Sponsors will be recognized in all marketing materials, PR and onsite throughout the event. For information on individual and corporate sponsorships, contact Amber Bennett at abennett@ahpa.org.

About AHPA

The American Herbal Products Association (AHPA) is the national trade association and voice of the herbal products industry. AHPA is comprised of more than 400 member companies, consisting primarily of domestic and foreign companies doing business as growers, processors, manufacturers and marketers of herbs and herbal products as foods, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and non-prescription drugs, and also including companies that provide expert services to the herbal trade. Founded in 1982, AHPA's mission is to promote the responsible commerce of herbal products to ensure that consumers continue to enjoy informed access to a wide variety of herbal goods. www.AHPA.org

Media and Press Pass Contact

Steve Hoffman, Compass Natural -- steve@compassnaturalmarketing.com -- (303) 807-1042

Haley Chitty (media inquires) American Herbal Products Association (AHPA) 301-588-1171 x104 communications@ahpa.org



