$37.8 Bn Biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO Markets, 2025

The global biopharmaceutical cmo & cro market size is expected to reach USD 37.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.7%



The market is significantly driven by the growing interest of conventional drug developers in biological therapeutics. At present, outsourcing has become a cost-saving strategy for small to medium sized biomanufacturers, as it helps eliminate the need for establishing expensive specialized facilities or hiring and training personnel.



The decline in R&D productivity and increased development costs has resulted in high pressure on biopharmaceutical manufacturers pertaining to short-term earnings and profit margins. This, in turn, has created lucrative opportunities for the Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) to accelerate their business operations.



Robustness of venture capital investments is one of the important supportive factors that have created growth opportunities for CMOs. Venture capital funds are considered more reliable than public equity. Increasing availability of venture funds for life sciences is expected to further bolster the growth of CMOs. However, these CMOs and CROs are facing competition from in-house departments of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Several big pharma companies like Novartis announced to keep their biomanufacturing process in-house.



Mammalian cell line-based bioproduction systems held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2018. Factors responsible for this estimated share include growth in mammalian system titers and yields. CMOs are engaged in standardizing their mammalian systems, thereby driving the revenue growth of the segment. Contract research service is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period, attributed to increasing investment in research programs for development of novel therapeutics. The CMOs are majorly benefitted by the continuous market expansion of biologics.



Several biopharma companies from U.S. are considering Asian countries for development of pharma products. This is primarily due to the growing costs of R&D in their home country and the presence of low-cost production facilities and cheap labor in Asian countries. The key players are also involved in establishing mutually beneficial alliances with other emerging CMOs to scale up their production capabilities.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Mammalian cell line-based bioproduction system accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2018

Plant-based expression systems are developed and explored as a cost-effective alternative for the production of large molecules

Contract manufacturing services accounted for the largest market share owing to the presence of wide range of services from cell line development to final packaging of the product

In recent times, biologics manufacturing is becoming more specialized, as a result, CMOs have become an integral part of the biologics production strategies of clients, leading to biologics gaining a large share of the biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO market

North America biopharmaceutical research industry is recognized as a leader in biopharmaceutical innovations, thereby resulting in the large share of this region

Some key CMOs are Lonza, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Patheon, Samsung BioLogics, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Information Procurement

1.4 Information Analysis

1.5 Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6 Data Validation & Publishing



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO Market Outlook, 2014 - 2025

2.2 Biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO Market : Segment Outlook, 2014 - 2025

2.3 Biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO Market : Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping, 2018

3.3 Product Pipeline Analysis, by Stage

3.4 Cost Structure Analysis

3.5 User Perspective Analysis

3.5.1. Consumer behavior analysis

3.5.2. Market influencer analysis

3.6 Procedure Cost Analysis/Breakdown

3.7 List of Key End-users By Region, By Service Type, By Country

3.8 Technology Overview

3.9.3. Technology timeline

3.9 Regulatory Framework

3.9.1. Reimbursement framework

3.9.2. Standards & compliances

3.10 Biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO Market - Market Dynamics

3.10.1 Market driver analysis

3.10.1.1 Rising investment by CMOs for capacity expansion

3.10.1.2 Commercial success of biopharmaceuticals and consequent increased demand for the biopharmaceuticals

3.10.1.3 Robust biopharmaceuticals pipeline

3.10.1.4 Cost and time saving benefits offered by contract services

3.10.2 Market restraint analysis

3.10.2.1 Limited outsourcing amongst well-stablished biopharmaceutical manufacturer

3.10.3 Market challenges analysis

3.10.3.1 Well established players are expanding their in-house biologic development procedures

3.11 Biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO Market Analysis Tools

3.11.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.11.2 PESTEL analysis

3.11.3 Major deals & strategic alliances analysis

3.11.4 Market entry strategies

3.11.5 Case studies

3.12 Trends in Biopharmaceutical Industry

3.13 R&D Landscape of Biopharmaceuticals

3.14 Customer Relationship Management in Contract Manufacturing

3.14.1 Selection process of CMO

3.14.2 Operations and quality oversight of CMOs



Chapter 4 Biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO Market: Competitive Analysis

4.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

4.2 Company/Competition Categorization

4.3 Vendor Landscape

4.3.1 List of key distributors and channel partners

4.3.2 Key customers

4.3.3 Key company market share analysis, 2018

4.4 Public Companies

4.4.1 Company market position analysis

4.4.2 Company market share/ranking by region

4.4.3 Competitive dashboard analysis

4.4.4 Market differentiators

4.4.5 Synergy analysis: Major deals & strategic alliances

4.5 Private Companies

4.5.1 List of key emerging companies

4.5.2 Funding outlook

4.5.3 Regional network map

4.5.4 Company market position analysis

4.5.5 Supplier Ranking



Chapter 5 Biopharmaceuticals CMO & CRO Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Definitions & Scope

5.2 Source Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2025

5.3 Biopharmaceuticals CMO & CRO Market: Source Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

5.4 Global Biopharmaceuticals CMO & CRO Market, by Source, 2014 to 2025

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2014 to 2025 for the following,

5.5.1 Mammalian source

5.5.2 Non-mammalian Source

5.6 Biopharmaceuticals CMO & CRO Source Market, by Product, 2014 to 2025



Chapter 6 Biopharmaceuticals CMO & CRO Market: Service Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definitions & Scope

6.2. Service Type Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2025

6.3 Biopharmaceuticals CMO & CRO Market: Service Type Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

6.4. Global Biopharmaceuticals CMO & CRO Market, by Service Type, 2014 to 2025

6.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2014 to 2025

6.5.1 Contract manufacturing, by service

6.5.1.1 Global contract manufacturing market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

6.5.1.2 Process development

6.5.1.2.2 Downstream processing

6.5.1.2.3 Upstream processing

6.5.1.3 Process development

6.5.1.4 Fill & finish operations

6.5.1.5 Analytical & QC testing

6.5.1.6 Packaging

6.5.2 Contract research

6.5.2.1 Global contract research market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

6.5.2.2 Oncology

6.5.2.3 Inflammation & immunology

6.5.2.4 Cardiology

6.5.2.5 Neuroscience

6.5.2.6 Others



Chapter 7 Biopharmaceuticals CMO & CRO Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Definitions & Scope

7.2. Product Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2025

7.3 Biopharmaceuticals CMO & CRO Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

7.4. Global Biopharmaceuticals CMO & CRO Market, by Product, 2014 to 2025

7.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2014 to 2025 for the following,

7.5.1 Biologics

7.5.1.1 Global biologics market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

7.5.1.2 Monoclonal antibodies

7.5.1.3 Recombinant proteins

7.5.1.4 Vaccines

7.5.1.5 Antisense, RNAi, & molecular therapy

7.5.1.6 Others

7.5.2 Biosimilars



Chapter 8 Biopharmaceuticals CMO & CRO Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Source, Service Type, & Product

8.1 Biopharmaceuticals CMO & CRO Market Share by Region, 2018 & 2025

8.2 Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2018



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Strategy Framework

9.2 Market Participation Categorization

9.3 Company Profiles



Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Lonza

Inno Biologics Sdn Bhd

Rentschler Biotechnologie SE

JRS PHARMA

BIOMEVA GmbH

ProBioGen AG

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc.

TOYOBO CO., LTD.

Samsung BioLogics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.(Patheon)

AGC Biologics (CMC Biologics)

Binex Co., Ltd.

WuXi Biologics

AbbVie, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc

ICON plc

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

PAREXEL International Corporation

PRA Health Sciences

