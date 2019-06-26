Sigma Announces Five Unique Hands-on Workshops for July

This month’s specialty photography workshops, hosted at Sigma dealer locations nationwide, will cover aircraft, wildlife, macro photography and more!

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigma Corporation of America , a leading still photo and cinema lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, today announced its Dealer Workshop lineup for the month of July, featuring five specialty workshops. Photographers of all levels can refine their skills through these Sigma expert-led workshops with unique hands-on experiences that range from photo safaris to airshows. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to try out Sigma’s hottest lenses!



Sigma Workshops at New England Camera Club Conference 2019 Where: Amherst, MA When: July 12-14, 2019



Attendees can visit the Sigma booth at the New England Camera Club Conference to check out the line-up of lenses and sales promos at Hunt’s Photo. There will be a variety of engaging workshops led by Sigma representatives covering popular topics like macro, portrait and insect photography. Sigma lenses will be available on loan.



Geneseo Air Show Where: Geneseo, NY When: July 12-14, 2019



Attendees are invited to visit the Row Photo booth where Sigma sales rep, Lee Frost, will be on hand to answer questions. In addition, Sigma lenses will be available on loan, providing the perfect opportunity and setting to test drive the new Sigma 60-600mm Sports lens!



Woodward Camera Zoo Safari Where: Royal Oak, Michigan When: July 20-21, 2019



Hosted by Woodward Camera, Sigma Representative Brian Matsumoto will be at the Detroit Zoo for a unique Photo Safari experience. Attendees will have a full hour to try out a collection of Sigma telephoto lenses including the new Sigma 60-600mm Sports lens and enjoy the Zoo before the gates open to the general public! Photo Safari Leaders will also be available to answer any questions about photographing the amazing animals that live there.



Photo Safari with Shutterbug Camera Where: Santa Rosa, CA When: July 21, 2019



Hosted by Shutterbug Camera and led by Sigma’s Lew Held and Aaron Norberg, the day will begin with a seminar on photographing zoo and wild animals. Attendees will then board safari trucks to learn more about the animals and take photos of their own. Sigma lenses will be available on loan. The workshop will be followed by a group dinner and photo review.



Animal Portrait Photography at Western Michigan Foto Fest 2019 Where: Muskegon, MI When: July 26-27, 2019



The Camera Shop-Muskegon and Sigma Pro Dave FitzSimmons will host two engaging animal photography workshops. The first will cover the ins and outs of macro photography when shooting insects. The second workshop will focus on dog photography techniques followed by a hands-on shooting demonstration with dogs from a local rescue shelter. Attendees will get a chance to try out sought-after Sigma lenses like the 150-600mm Contemporary and 35mm Art.



Full details for each of Sigma’s July workshops can be found on the Sigma event calendar .

About Sigma Dealer Workshops

Designed in collaboration with Sigma dealers around the country, the Sigma Dealer Workshop program engages photographers through a mix of classroom lectures, hands-on workshops, and real-world shoots. Led by Sigma technical representatives and photography experts, workshop topics cover popular photography genres such as astrophotography, landscape, portraiture and more. Photographers of all skill levels, from novice to professional, are welcome to attend. Sigma Dealer Workshop schedules and logistics, including registration, cost, special promotions, and agenda, can be found on the Sigma Events webpage.

