Xactly Named Bay Area Top Workplace

Company Attributes Seventh Win to its Core Values of Customer Focus, Accountability, Respect, and Excellence

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly , the leading innovator of cloud-based sales performance management (SPM) software, has been named a Top Workplace by the Bay Area News Group for the seventh time. The list is based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. Xactly’s strong culture is based on its company-wide commitment to live by its core values: customer focus, accountability, respect, and excellence.



“Developing an inclusive, collaborative, and positive work environment has remained a pillar of our leadership philosophy since the company was founded,” said Chris Cabrera, founder and CEO of Xactly. “After an incredible year of growth and momentum, our repeated recognition as a top workplace demonstrates that the Xactly culture remains steadfast.”

Xactly has more than 600 employees worldwide and over the past year saw a significant office expansion in Denver. The company was ranked by the Denver Business Journal as one of the 2019 Largest Tech Employers in Denver . Xactly also increased in total headcount by more than 50 percent across the US, UK, Canada, Romania, Australia, and India.

“Becoming a Top Workplace isn’t something organizations can buy,” said Doug Claffey, CEO, Energage. “Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement. It’s an achievement organizations have worked for and a distinction that gives them a competitive advantage. It’s a big deal.”

Xactly has won 17 great workplace awards in its 14-year history. In addition to the seven Bay Area News Group Top Workplaces awards, Xactly has been recognized as a Top Workplace by The Denver Post, and by Fortune Magazine as a Great Place to Work® and one of the 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.

About Xactly

Xactly delivers a scalable, cloud-based enterprise platform for planning and incenting sales organizations, including sales quota and territory planning, incentive compensation management, and predictive analytics. Using this powerful sales performance management (SPM) portfolio, customers mitigate risk, accelerate sales performance, and increase business agility. Combined with Xactly Insights™ – the industry’s only empirical big data platform – Xactly empowers companies with real-time compensation insights and benchmarking data that maximize the bottom line. With an open, standards-based architecture, Xactly seamlessly integrates within an enterprise’s existing infrastructure, with the ability to work with any ERP, CRM, or HCM application, while meeting the highest enterprise standards in security, reliability, and privacy.

