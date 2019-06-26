Scott Samios Joins Partnerize as Chief Revenue Officer

Veteran Martech SaaS Executive to Lead Global Sales and Business Development for Leader in Partner Automation Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partnerize , a leading provider of partner automation solutions for global brands, today announced that Scott Samios has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this new role, Samios will oversee the Partnerize global sales teams already established in North America, Asia, and Europe, and maximize revenue across all areas of the company. He will be based in the company’s New York office.



/EIN News/ -- “I am thrilled that Scott is joining our team to lead our global sales and business development efforts,” said Malcolm Cowley, co founder and CEO of Partnerize. “Scott brings an outstanding track record of setting effective sales strategies and leading successful revenue teams at high-growth SaaS companies. His experience in establishing new product categories, scaling teams, and growing customer relationships will enable even more brands to fully leverage partnerships for growth.”

In this new role for the company, Samios has joined Partnerize to help establish and grow the partner automation category with Partnerize at its center. Partnership performance has historically been constrained by inefficient manual management processes and legacy service models. The AI-powered Partnerize Partner Automation Platform is eliminating those constraints by combining the data-driven intelligence and industry-leading management tools essential to unlock unprecedented ROI.

Samios has a long track record in building new martech categories and companies. He joins Partnerize after three years as GM North America at UNiDAYS, the world's leading student affinity network. In this role, he drove exponential growth as leader of the sales, marketing, customer success, and operations teams in the U.S. and Canada. Before UNiDAYS, Samios served as COO at Zodiac Metrics, a first-mover in machine-learning-powered predictive analytics solutions (acquired by Nike), and as CRO of enterprise advocacy company Extole. Before those posts, he spent 10 years building the A/B Testing and Personalization category at two startups, one one of which was acquired by Adobe.

“The opportunity to improve the partnerships channel through automation and data-driven marketing is enormous,” said Scott Samios, Chief Revenue Officer of Partnerize. “Partnerize is bringing unique intelligence that unlocks unprecedented growth opportunities in the space. I look forward to working with Mal and the rest of the team to help brands drive even stronger results through the power of partnership.”

About Partnerize

Partnerize is the leader in partnership automation. The AI-powered Partnerize Partner Automation Platform delivers the data-driven intelligence and industry-leading management tools that are essential for unlocking unprecedented ROI from this fast-growing sales channel. The world’s leading companies, including 63 top retailers, 11 international airlines, 8 of the largest telecoms, and more than 200 other global brands rely on Partnerize to drive and manage more than $6B in partner sales and $500M in partner payments every year. For more information on how Partnerize can grow your partnerships and business, please visit https://partnerize.com .

Media Contact:

Diane Anderson

WIT Strategy for Partnerize

415.254.9086

danderson@witstrategy.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.