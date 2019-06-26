Manitoba’s Second Roadside Memorial Sign Honouring Victim Of Impaired Driving To Be Unveiled Today

Sign honouring Shea Fright to be placed on Provincial Road 207 outside Lorette, Manitoba.

LORETTE, Manitoba, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly and Leah Fright are marking the third anniversary of the tragic death of their daughter in an impaired driving crash by unveiling a roadside memorial sign in her honour.



/EIN News/ -- Shea Fright was on her way home on June 26, 2016 when her car was struck by an impaired driver in a pick-up truck. She was 29-years-old.

Today, her family and MADD Canada are unveiling a memorial sign near the crash site on Provincial Road 207, just outside of Lorette, to honour Shea’s memory and to serve as a powerful reminder to the public about the devastating consequences of impaired driving. The sign features Shea’s name and MADD Canada’s red ribbon image.

“There are no words to describe how this tragedy has affected our family,” Kelly and Leah Fright stated. “Shea was a remarkable young woman who cared deeply for others. She was full of life and wanted to make a difference in this world. Her smile, laughter and sense of humor was contagious. It is our hope this roadside memorial sign will act as a constant reminder to drive sober. These senseless fatalities must end.”

“In the blink of eye, this beautiful young woman was taken away from her family and her friends,” said MADD Canada Western Region Victim Services Manager Gillian Phillips. “Our roadside memorial sign is a way to pay tribute to Shea and to recognize this terrible loss. We also hope it helps the public realize how much is truly at stake any time someone gets behind the wheel impaired.”



MADD Canada thanks Shea’s family for their courage and the Government of Manitoba for its leadership in establishing a roadside memorial sign initiative. Shea’s sign is the second roadside memorial in the province. The first was dedicated to Brett Yasinsky, who was killed in an impaired driving crash in 2010. It was unveiled last summer in West St. Paul.

MADD Canada has collaborated with governments in other provinces, including Saskatchewan, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, to install memorial signs for victims of impaired driving.



About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca .

