Global Hydraulic Press Machines Market to Reach $21.09 Billion by 2025 at 4.7% CAGR: AMR

Rise in adoption of hydraulic press in plastic industries and evolution of smart sustainable manufacturing are expected to propel the market growth. The market across the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share in 2017, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. On the other hand, the forging segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.3% through 2025.

Portland, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global hydraulic press machines market was pegged at $14.29 billion in 2017 and is estimated to garner $21.09 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Increase in demand for high-force pressing applications in various industries, economic & technical advantages such as reduced weight & production cost, improved rigidity compared to traditional machines, and rise in adoption of automated industries have boosted the growth of the global hydraulic press machines market. Moreover, an increase in demand for the metal from the automated industries supplemented the growth. However, the development of 3D printing as an alternative to hydraulic press machines and the uncertainty of Chinese economy hinder the market growth. On the contrary, an increase in the adoption of a hydraulic press in plastic industries and the evolution of smart and sustainable manufacturing are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global hydraulic press machines market is segmented on the basis of type, application, industry vertical, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into a c-frame hydraulic press, h-frame hydraulic press, bench frame hydraulic press, 4-column hydraulic press, and others. The h-frame segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the study period. However, the c-frame segment dominated the market in 2017, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, as these machines offer higher productivity and superior speed.

On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into forging, moulding, punching, stamping, laminating, and others. The molding segment held the largest share in 2017, garnering around one-fourth of the market. However, the forging segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.3% through 2025, owing to a rise in demand for fabricated metals in aerospace & automotive industries.

The market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share in 2017, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across other regions are also expected to manifest a gradual growth during the study period.

The report provides an analysis of the major market players such as Greenerd Press & Machine Co., Beckwood Press, Schuler Group, Betenbender Manufacturing, Inc., DORST Technologies GmbH & Co. KG, Enerpac (Actuant Corporation), Fujian Haiyuan Automatic Equipments, Japan Automatic Machine Co., Ltd., P.J.Hare Limited, and French Oil Mill Machinery.

