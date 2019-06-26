Furnished Quarters Receives Partner Award from Plus Relocation

/EIN News/ --

Furnished Quarters, the largest independently owned and operated provider of global temporary housing, is thrilled to have received a Plus Partner Award, which celebrates the collaborative efforts of Furnished Quarters and Plus Relocation to deliver world-class global mobility solutions.



The award, named the In Their Shoes Award, recognizes a supplier partner that truly understands the trials and tribulations of the relocation journey. The recipient is lauded for taking an empathetic approach not just with relocating employees, but with their entire families. They’re available for help every step of the way.



Nominations came from Plus Relocation employees, followed by the company’s global supply chain team selecting the winner, Furnished Quarters.



“Furnished Quarters … earned this award by always putting relocating employees first. If a problem ever arises, their owner personally calls the relocating employee, takes the time to listen fully, then makes sure the situation is 100% resolved,” Plus remarked. “This mentality trickles down through the whole company — and makes Furnished Quarters a truly empathetic and caring partner.”



“We’re so honored to receive this award and I’m proud of the dedicated team we have servicing the Plus assignees,” said Gary Brown, President of Furnished Quarters. “Plus Relocation is a valued partner. We work well together to satisfy and often exceed client expectations.”



The Plus Partner Awards were presented in a total of five categories that highlight how supplier partners reflect Plus Relocation’s culture, as well as go beyond day-to-day expectations to meet the needs of Plus clients and relocating employees.



“The Plus Partner Awards are all about celebrating the great partnerships we have with so many amazing companies,” said Tracey Gatlin, Senior Vice President of Global Services and Supply Chain at Plus. “This year’s winners are truly deserving of this recognition. They’re wonderful partners to work with.”



About Plus Relocation

Plus Relocation designs and implements completely personalized mobility solutions with flawless execution for companies of all sizes, including some of the most-recognized brands on the planet. We’ve been in business since 1968, and our innovative, game-changing approach has propelled us to a full-service, global mobility powerhouse with offices located around the world. Our tri-regional model allows us to deliver seamless mobility services in more than 150 countries. To learn more, please visit www.plusrelocation.com.



About Furnished Quarters

Furnished Quarters is the largest independently owned and operated supplier of global temporary housing, offering over 100,000 fully furnished apartments in more than 800 cities around the world. The company, established in 1998 in New York City by brothers Steven and Gary Brown, currently serves more than 5,500 clients, ranging from top Fortune 500 corporations to small businesses. To learn more about Furnished Quarters, visit www.furnishedquarters.com.



