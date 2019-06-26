Michael and Lindsey Weber Join Minuteman Press International President’s Million-Dollar Circle for Top Franchise Performers

BOSTON, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Second-generation Minuteman Press franchisees Michael and Lindsey Weber are two of the newest members of the President’s Million-Dollar Circle. This recognition means that Michael and Lindsey are high achievers with yearly gross sales of at least $1 million.



/EIN News/ -- Lindsey says, “We have worked hard to grow our business through a combination of outside sales, networking, and acquisitions. It feels rewarding to know that these efforts have increased our sales and led to a strong and stable customer base.”

Joining the Family Business

Unhappy with their jobs in Boston after college, Michael and Lindsey decided to follow the lead of Michael’s parents Gail and Steve Weber and join the Minuteman Press franchise family. Gail and Steve have also been part of the Minuteman Press International President’s Million-Dollar Circle for many years.

Michael says, “I spent much of my childhood in the Minuteman Press family. I helped my parents set up their shop in Norwich, CT. I went to WPI and earned a BS in Management Information Systems.”

Lindsey further explains, “I went to Bentley University and earned an MBA in Marketing. We had jobs in Boston after college, but heard from Gail and Steve that the Enfield, CT shop was for sale. We saw a great opportunity in running our own business. We’ve always worked well together, and we like the flexibility that our business affords us. Michael came to the business with a good understanding of printing and shop management. Our Regional Vice President Ron Rubin and the local field reps in New England have always been there to help with questions, unusual requests, and brainstorming. They are a great resource!”

Secrets to Owning a Million-Dollar Printing Franchise

Michael and Lindsey have been Minuteman Press franchise owners for 15 years and joining the President’s Million-Dollar Circle is a testament to their hard work as well as their faith in Minuteman Press International’s franchise system as well as the printing industry. Lindsey says, “We see it first-hand on a daily basis. Printing isn’t going anywhere, it’s just evolving and Minuteman Press helps us stay ahead of the curve and up to date with the latest trends. At every networking event we attend, people are handing out business cards. Mail pieces are actually getting more attention these days because they are tangible objects that have to be noticed when they arrive in the mail. Getting something unusual in the mail is actually interesting to people who feel overwhelmed by their email inbox. To us, printing also encompasses promotional products and apparel. Like paper printing, these items are branded specifically for our customers to help with their marketing efforts. There is so much growth opportunity within promotional products and apparel, and these are frequently purchased by the same customers who purchase printing.”

The Weber family has been very successful and they understand what it takes to have staying power as second-generation business owners in and around Western Massachusetts. Michael says, “Diversifying our growth strategies and our customer base has helped us continue to grow and stay relevant. Meeting people through cold-calling and networking helped to build our customer base from the ground up. These community relationships are important . Acquiring competitors gave our customer base an instant boost. We are always on the lookout for these opportunities. Having a diverse customer base – people in every industry – means that we don’t experience a slow month because one industry has a downturn. Our outside salespeople don’t ‘cherry pick’ and look for the easy customers. They stop in and talk to every business and they are sometimes surprised by the types of orders they earn from these conversations.”

Lindsey adds, “Meeting tight deadlines always feels great and keeps our clients happy. We’ve worked to develop an efficient ordering process and work flow in our shop. With our in-house capabilities and great vendor relationships thanks to being part of Minuteman Press International, we can almost always meet last-minute requests and impress our customers.”

How to Hire the Right People and Put Together a Winning Team

One of the biggest keys to business success is hiring the best team for the job. Michael agrees, saying, “Employees can make or break your business. If you have someone on your team who isn’t working, let them go. Don’t hang onto that person hoping they’ll change. Move on and find another person. A community leader in our area was known for saying, ‘Hire for attitude. Train for skill.’ None of the jobs in our shop are overly complicated. Find people who have a positive attitude and are willing to learn. You can fill in the skill set.”



Lindsey echoes Michael’s sentiment and they are thrilled with their current team: “We wouldn’t be here today without the great team that we’ve developed in our shop. We lean on our employees to work ‘in’ the business so we can work ‘on’ the business, which is something Minuteman Press International has wisely instructed us to do since training. Our staff takes pride in their work and they enjoy making our customers happy. They have embraced new equipment and product lines and they are always looking for ways to help the business grow. We have a great ‘work family!’”

This journey started with Michael working as a kid in his parents’ shop, and today, Lindsey and Michael should be proud of forging their own path together as top performers across the Minuteman Press franchise system.

Michael and Lindsey Weber own two Minuteman Press franchises in Enfield, CT and Springfield, MA. For more information, visit their website: MinutemanPressNewEngland.com

