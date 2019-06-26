Velocity Announces Strategic Collaboration With Amazon Web Services to Accelerate Cloud Migration and Management of Enterprise Workloads

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocity Technology Solutions Inc., a global leader in enterprise cloud application management services, is excited to announce that it has entered into a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop solutions for migration, hosting, and managed services (including technical and functional application support) of enterprise workloads on AWS. This agreement will further enhance Velocity’s ability to offer customer solutions that increases cloud adoption with innovative and transformational solutions.



/EIN News/ -- Key areas of collaboration between Velocity and AWS include the development of greater expertise for AWS technologies, extensive technical enablement, and increased AWS certifications. Additional areas of collaboration for the SCA include AWS support in developing Velocity’s unique solutions along with long term solution development to help customers innovate and drive their digital transformation at a much faster pace.

Velocity has been in business for more than 15 years with a focus of migrating and managing complex enterprise applications like SAP, Infor, Epic, Oracle EBS, JD Edwards, PeopleSoft, and hundreds of other supporting applications.

"At PFC Brakes, we take great pride in being the #1 choice of brake systems for motorsports, fleets, auto manufacturers, and first responders, and when we started a digital transformation journey three years ago, we knew we needed a strong foundation to continue to build our business," said Scott Sprouse, VP of IT at PFC Brakes. "AWS is stable, scalable, and resilient to disaster, and we leveraged Velocity's deep enterprise application expertise and cloud managed services solution to migrate and upgrade our enterprise systems to SAP S/4HANA on AWS. We are no longer at the mercy of outdated systems - we are back in control of our future."

Together, Velocity and AWS are committed to offering solutions that enable customers to accelerate cloud adoption while digitizing, optimizing, and transforming their businesses.

“Velocity has distinguished themselves among our APN Partners because of their unique capabilities to migrate and manage complex enterprise workloads,” said Sandy Carter, Vice President of AWS Enterprise Workloads, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “We are delighted to be working with Velocity to allow our customers to accelerate their cloud journey, while optimizing and transforming their business.”

“Velocity’s deep expertise of complex enterprise workloads along with our prescriptive migration and management approach, which automates most of the undifferentiated heavy lifting, combined with AWS’ secure and resilient cloud infrastructure helps transform businesses to be more agile, helping IT lead business digitization efforts,” said Steve Kloeblen, President and CEO at Velocity. “We look forward to a continued collaboration with AWS, simplifying not only our customers’ journey to the cloud, but the ability to gain better agility, reduce costs, achieve stronger security, and enhance resiliency.”

About Velocity Technology Solutions

Velocity Technology Solutions ( www.VelocityCloud.com ), the global enterprise applications cloud managed services leader since 2003, delivers secure, fully managed environments spanning virtual private, public and hybrid clouds. The company’s portfolio includes enterprise application cloud migration and management services, with advanced data analytics and optimization solutions. Velocity’s expertise in managing leading Enterprise applications, leveraging the patented Velocity Cloud Application Management Platform, gives customers optimized availability, security, visibility and control at a reduced total cost of ownership. Velocity is an Advanced Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) and is part of the AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) Windows Service Delivery Programs, and has achieved the AWS SAP Competency and AWS Oracle Competency status. Velocity is headquartered in Charlotte, NC, with facilities in North America, Europe and Asia. Velocity is a portfolio company of Silver Lake Sumeru, a global leader with private equity investments in leading, growth-oriented technology companies. For additional information on Silver Lake and its entire portfolio, visit www.silverlake. com .

