UnitedCorp Completes Development and Successful Testing of Patent Pending Sealed Negative Pressure Server Cabinet and is now Ready for Deployment

Cabinets utilizing passive and naturally-cooled ground-coupled heat-exchanger technology successfully tested under high-stress conditions

MIAMI, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Miami-based United American Corp ("UnitedCorp" or the "Company") (OTC: UAMA) announced today that it has completed testing of an in-house developed negative pressure data center server cabinet using proprietary passive and naturally-cooled ground-coupled heat-exchanger technology. Results of the tests showed that the cabinet performs well even under continuous high-stress conditions.

/EIN News/ -- Building on the success of its patent pending BlockchainDome passive cooling ground-coupled heat-exchanger negative pressure adaptor technology, the Company adapted the technology and docking station to house traditional data center servers in a sealed negative pressure cabinet which will be used in its data center Heat Station domes to supply the heat required for greenhouse operations.



Each negative pressure cabinet is designed to accommodate a high-density power configuration for up to 6,000 watts of servers with cooling provided through the Heat Station Canadian well system and without the need for air conditioning or significant electro-mechanical venting. As such, the servers are cooled naturally and without the need for any server air conditioning system or any significant electro-mechanical venting. Not only does this reduce operating costs and increase reliability, it also eliminates the need for redundant cooling systems in order to comply with the Data Center Redundancy Architectures Uptime Institute N+1 specification related to high resilience cooling configuration redundancy to support Tier 3 level uptime.



The Heat Station with Canadian well design provides the ability to easily swap between negative pressure cabinets for traditional rack mount servers and various models of ASIC-based computer mining server equipment as required.

The cabinet was tested continuously for three weeks in one of the Company's existing Heat Station domes and was fully populated with servers which were operated within the cabinet at a continuous 75% processor load (which is well above the typical load rate). All servers remained well within recommended operating temperatures during the test period even with high temperatures outside the dome and continue to operate within required specifications, temperature and humidly level.

"We are very pleased with the performance of our new negative pressure server cabinets," stated Benoit Laliberté, CEO of UnitedCorp. "The tests show that our Heat Stations can now be used to house virtually any type of computer server, eliminating the need for traditional data center air conditioning which can account for a large portion of the overall power consumption. Cooling servers for essentially zero operating cost is good for the business and good for the environment. With the deployment of this breakthrough technology, we expect that the traditional approach to building and operating data centers which is both expensive and usually ecologically unsound, will become obsolete."



More information on the Company's Heat Station and negative pressure cabinet technology can be obtained at www.unitedcorp.com

About United American Corp



Established in 1992, United American Corp is a Florida-based development and management company focusing on telecommunications and information technologies. The company currently owns telecommunications assets and holds the rights to manage a portfolio of patents and proprietary technology in telecommunications, social media and Blockchain technology, and owns and operates the BlockchainDomes which are designed to provide heat for agricultural operations using computer equipment in naturally-cooled data centers where efficiency and low-cost operations are a priority.



About the Data Center & BlockchainDome Heat Station



The UnitedCorp BlockchainDome Heat Station was designed to provide heat for agricultural operations using ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit chip) mining operations where efficiency and low-cost operations are a priority, as well as for more traditional data center operations. The BlockchainDomes, which utilize hnology, are exchanger teca proprietary passive cooling ground-coupled heat-particularly suited for situations where rapid cluster deployment is required as they can be erected and commissioned in a matter of weeks rather than up to a year using the traditional "Bricks and Mortar" approach. BlockchainDomes can be configured in a wide range of sizes to service any type of greenhouse operation.



How BlockchainDomes work can be seen at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDmhhaJKHLg



This news release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors that may be beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances in management's expectations or opinions change.



