$166 Bn Lubricants (Industrial, Automotive, Marine, Aerospace) Market, 2025 - Key Players are ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron, and Total

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lubricants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Industrial, Automotive, Marine, Aerospace), By Region, And Segment Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global lubricants market size is projected to reach USD 166 billion by 2025 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.



Rapidly growing sales of automobiles, primarily in countries such as India, China, U.S., and Brazil is expected drive the growth.



Chemical, construction, textile, infrastructure, and energy sectors for engine oil, hydraulic oil, wire rope and bearings, are the key application areas where lubricants are utilized extensively. Constant research and development for biological counterparts of the product, to reduce the environmental effect is likely to boost the North America lubricants market. Extensive inland shipping network of Europe and further development of inland waterways and their growing importance for trade and passenger travel is expected to drive the demand for marine lubricants.



Manufacturers use crude oil, Coal Bed Methane (CBM), and other additives for the formulation of different types of lubricants. Prominent companies such as Shell, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Total, BP, and Sinopec have integrated business operations across the globe. Lubricant manufacturers are increasingly venturing into joint business operations with automotive manufacturers to keep steady profit margins for longer time period.



Variety of functions are performed by engine oil, one of which is to reduce friction. Efficiency increases significantly as lighter viscosity oils produce lesser frictions. A few major players such as British Petroleum, Shell, Ashland, Inc., and ConocoPhillips have established their own subsidiaries Castrol, Pennzoil, Valvoline, and Kendall with broader product portfolios. This allows these companies to mark their presence in the desired application markets.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Automotive lubricant accounted for the largest market share of nearly 57% in terms of volume in 2018. Growing sales of consumer automotive such as trucks, buses, and other forms of passenger transport is expected to drive the market over the forecast period

Major players as well as new entrants are focusing on development of bio based lubricants. These bio derivatives have several limitations such as oxidative stability and temperature resistance hence companies are investing on R&D activities

Rise in economic condition has led to better infrastructure and enhanced public transport system in regions such as Brazil, India, and China. Furthermore, investments in personal vehicles by regional consumers is on continuous rise, which is expected to boost growth

The market has witnessed rapid rise in investments by various multinational companies over the past decade. Several initiatives such as expanding product portfolio and strengthening their supply chain efficiency have broadened their business presence globally, thereby catering to a broader market base

Some of the key participants operating in the lubricants market are ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron Corporation, and Total among others

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Summary

2.2 Market Segmentation

2.3 Segment Outlook

2.4 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Lubricants Industry Outlook

3.1.2 Outlook on End-Use Industries

3.2 Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1 Raw Material trends

3.2.2 Manufacturing trends

3.2.2.1 Sedimentation

3.2.2.2 Fractionating

3.2.2.3 Filtering & solvent extraction

3.2.2.4 Additives, inspection & packaging

3.2.3 Sales channel analysis

3.2.4 vendor selection criteria

3.2.5 list of key end-users

3.2.6 Operational margin analysis

3.3 Technology Overview

3.3.1 Technology Adaptation by key industry participants

3.4 Regulatory & Policy Landscape

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market Drivers

3.5.1.1 Rapidly growing automotive sales

3.5.1.2 Rapid industrialization in brics nations

3.5.2 Market Restraint

3.5.2.1 rising popularity of hybrid-electric vehicles

3.5.3 Industry Challenges

3.6 Trade Analysis

3.6.1 Trade Balance

3.6.2 Import & Export Statistics, 2012 - 2017

3.6.2.1 Import Statistics

3.6.2.2 Export Statistics

3.7 Industry Analysis Tools

3.7.1 Porter's Analysis

3.7.2 Pestel analysis

3.8 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances

3.8.1 Joint ventures

3.8.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.8.3 Licensing Partnerships

3.8.4 Strategic divestments



Chapter 4 Lubricants Application Outlook

4.1 Application Market Introduction

4.2 Lubricants market estimates & forecast, by application

4.2.1 Industrial

4.2.2 Automotive

4.2.3 Marine

4.2.4 Aerospace



Chapter 5 Lubricants Regional Outlook

5.1 Regional Market Introduction

5.2 Lubricants market estimates & forecast, by region



Chapter 6 Competitive Analysis

6.1 Recent Developments by Key Market Participants

6.2 Competitive Dashboard

6.3 Company Market Categorization

6.4 Company Market Share Analysis

6.5 Price Trend Analysis, 2012 to 2017

6.6 Product Benchmarks, by Type

6.7 Production Landscape

6.7.1 Recent Developments (Expansions/Closure)

6.7.2 Production Capacities, by Key Manufacturers

6.8 List of Key Vendors

6.9 New Entrant Financial Outlook



Chapter 7 Company Profiles



ExxonMobil Corp.

Royal Dutch Shell Co.

British Petroleum

Total S.A.

Chevron Corporation

Fuchs Group

Pennzoil

Amsoil Inc.

Philips 66 Company

Valvoline LLC

Castrol

PetroChina

Sinopec Corp

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd

LU.K.oil

JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

Petrobras

Petronas Lubricant International

Quaker Chemical Corp

PetroFer Chemie

Zeller Gmelin GmbH & Co. KG

Buhmwoo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Blaser Swisslube Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xmkybq





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Lubricants and Greases



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.