Jason Smith, CPA details Tax Strategies for the Highly Compensated

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason Monroe Smith is a Certified Public Accountant with over 17 years of experience. He specializes in tax and financial planning. Having completed a Master of Business Administration degree and a Master of Science degree Jason Smith is a highly motivated professional that takes great pride in his tax preparation and unparalleled public accounting experience.When it comes to tax strategies, Jason Smith has some advice for the highly compensated.“It’s essential to reduce risk by taking a well-directed approach to an individual’s overall compensation and deductions, estate planning, charitable gifts, as well as general planning strategies. Perusing deferred income, equity-based, and retirement plans are also critical components of comprehensive preparation and planning.” Mr. Smith Continued, “Getting my clients, the lowest tax cost and burden are my top priority. They are confident with my recommended strategies because I lay out a clear, concise plan that we work through together.”With his drive to succeed and to ensure client satisfaction, Jason M. Smith decided to take his CPA endeavors to new levels. As an inherent entrepreneur, Mr. Smith has become an independent, private accountant to better serve his client’s needs.Jason Smith has developed a diversity of cross-functional skills, which enables him to relate well with clients and work independently. Mr. Smith shared, “I am an analytical thinker with an intrinsic accountant mindset; I’m able to communicate positively and professionally with people at all levels because I make it a priority to understand their specific needs and demands. In fact, before returning to school, I worked in insurance sales for about a year, and in spite of fierce competition, I quickly became recognized as a top sales representative. My ardent fervor for success leans to my need to make others satisfied and content by going steps above what they expect.”Jason Smith explained further, “I learned the fundamentals of accounting, tax and financial planning throughout my education and career history. In addition, I owned and operated a financial advising website with one of the most highly recognized investment advisors in the nation. My investment performance as a CFP from 2007 to 2009 has been stellar thanks to the high level of training I have received.”Jason Smith’s in-depth CPA work has provided relevant experience and enabled him to work as an independent contractor preparing taxes, providing public accounting services, and performing financial planning services.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.