OmniSeq Board Names Margot Schoenborn to Succeed Mark Gardner as CEO

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OmniSeq, Inc. named Margot P. Schoenborn to succeed Mark Gardner as the chief executive officer of the molecular diagnostics and precision medicine company.

OmniSeq's Board named Margot P. Schoenborn to serve as Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the molecular diagnostics and precision medicine company.





/EIN News/ -- “We’re pleased to be able to name Margot our new CEO, given the leading role she has played as Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel in corporate development, capital markets activities and strategic planning at OmniSeq since its inception, as well as her oversight of our finance, legal, compliance and human resources functions,” said Chairman, President & Chief Medical Officer Carl Morrison, MD, DVM. “Mark’s leadership, industry relationships and experience have been vital to OmniSeq’s success over the last three years, and we expect to continue to benefit from his expertise as a member of the board.”

OmniSeq’s board of directors voted unanimously to appoint Schoenborn as the new CEO and a director of the company.

Schoenborn joined OmniSeq as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary during its 2015 spin-off from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center . In 2016, she was named Chief Administrative Officer of the company, which employs about 50 scientists, technicians, technologists and commercial and corporate staff at its headquarters and CAP-accredited and CLIA/NYS CLEP licensed laboratory on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

“OmniSeq is a prime example of Roswell Park’s commitment to translating the innovations of our groundbreaking researchers and putting them in the hands of physicians caring for patients at our NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center and in clinical settings nationwide,” explained Roswell Park President and Chief Executive Officer Candace S. Johnson , PhD. “Margot has been a key member of the executive team responsible for the OmniSeq spin-off and operation over the last four years, and she’s the clear choice to serve as CEO as the company accelerates its work to realize the full potential of personalized medicine in the fight against cancer.”

“LabCorp is proud to be collaborating with OmniSeq to provide pathologists and oncologists with advanced diagnostics through Integrated Oncology, a member of our Specialty Testing Group, and globally through our Covance drug development business,” said LabCorp Diagnostics Chief Scientific Officer Marcia Eisenberg , PhD, who is also a member of OmniSeq’s board. “We’re looking forward to working even more closely with Margot and her OmniSeq colleagues to make their tests more widely available to clinicians, patients, and our biopharmaceutical partners.”

LabCorp has co-exclusively offered the Buffalo company’s next-generation sequencing (NGS) diagnostic tests such as OmniSeq Advance℠, Immune Report Card®, OmniSeq Comprehensive® and MSI NGS℠ since 2017. In April 2019, the leading global life sciences company extended its distribution agreement with, and investment in , OmniSeq.

“It’s been a privilege to help Carl, his clinical team and Roswell Park to realize their vision for enabling physicians and researchers to better match cancer patients with the right therapies and clinical trials,” Schoenborn said. “Today, we’re very well positioned to execute our strategy in partnership with LabCorp, including pursuit of FDA approval of our proprietary next-generation sequencing-based comprehensive genomic and immune profiling panel, and the development of new pipeline products that enable precision medicine options for patients.”

Before joining OmniSeq, Schoenborn was Roswell Park’s deputy general counsel. Prior to that, she led multi-state investigations of healthcare fraud by global life sciences companies as a special assistant attorney general for New York and an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York. She began her career as a commercial litigator with the New York City office of Nixon Peabody, after graduating from the University at Buffalo School of Law and Nazareth College.

About OmniSeq

OmniSeq, an innovation of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, is a molecular diagnostic laboratory based in Buffalo, N.Y. OmniSeq endeavors to find the right drug or the right trial for every patient by improving access to better cancer treatment options through molecular profiling. OmniSeq offers four NGS-based assays: OmniSeq MSI NGSSM, Immune Report Card®, OmniSeq AdvanceSM, and OmniSeq Comprehensive®. For more information, call +1-800-781-1259 or visit www.omniseq.com .

OmniSeq Contact Information:

CorpComm@omniseq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34896343-a633-472b-aa71-e5528a9b2096



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.