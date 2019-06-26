Applied Energetics CEO Featured Panel Member at Laser World of Photonics Exhibition and Congress Held in Munich, Germany

Tucson, AZ, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCQB: AERG), is pleased to announce that Gregory J. Quarles, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Applied Energetics is a featured executive on several occasions at the 2019 LASER World of PHOTONICS, the leading photonics trade fair for components, systems, and applications. The events that Dr. Quarles has participated in included a panel with other CEO’s and executives on Sunday, June 23, the Opening Welcome on Monday, June 24, 2019, and as a panel member for the upcoming Photonics Experts and Start-Up Awards Panel on Thursday, June 27. The Start-Up Awards panel will review the solutions presented by six emerging companies nominated as finalists at LASER World of PHOTONICS 2019.



LASER World of PHOTONICS is the world’s leading exhibition and trade fair with a technical congress for Photonics Components, Systems and Application. This program is held every odd year in Munich, Germany and has been delivering a world-leading product for the past 45 years. In 2017, the LASER World of PHOTONICS Congress attracted nearly 33,000 visitors, including 1,290 exhibitors from 42 different countries. The technical program draws presentations and panels from nearly 6,000 scientists, engineers, and industry executives, spread over 3,000 lectures and presentations.

This year’s Exhibition Sectors include:

· Imaging

· Security

· Illumination and Energy

· Manufacturing Technology for Optics

· Biophotonics and Medical Engineering

· Lasers / Laser Systems for Production Engineering

· Imaging / Optics / Optoelctronics

· Measurement and Optical Measurement Systems

· Optical Information and Communication

· Start-up World (Entrepreneurial Ideas)

ABOUT APPLIED ENERGETICS INC.

Applied Energetics, Inc., “AE” based in Tucson, Arizona, specializes in development and manufacture of advanced high-performance lasers, high voltage electronics, advanced optical systems, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers worldwide. Applied Energetics pioneered and holds all crucial intellectual property rights to the development and use of Laser Guided Energy (LGE) technology and related solutions for commercial, defense and security applications, and are protected by 25 patents and 11 additional Government Sensitive Patent Applications “GSPA”. The company’s GSPA’s are held under secrecy orders of the US government and allow AE greatly extended protection rights.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to the historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "believe", "will", "expect", "project", "anticipate", “estimates", "plans", "strategy", "target", "prospects" or "continue", and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition and may cause our actual results, performances or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements.

For more information contact:

Cameron Associates, Inc.

Investor Relations - Kevin McGrath, Managing Director

T: 212-245-4577

kevin@cameronassoc.com

