Kim Crawford Introduces New “Make It Amazing” Marketing Campaign

/EIN News/ -- MARLBOROUGH, New Zealand, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kim Crawford, the number-one Sauvignon Blanci and leading New Zealand wine brandii in the U.S., announces the launch of its new national marketing campaign. “Make It Amazing” celebrates the confidence Kim Crawford gives consumers by overdelivering on quality, taste and value; and brings consumers’ strong brand loyalty to life. This is Kim Crawford’s first marketing campaign since becoming the most advertised wine brand in 2018iii and is supported by a 360-degree integrated marketing plan including TV and digital advertising, social media content, dynamic displays at retail, strategic partnerships, consumer sampling, and experiential programming.

Kim Crawford’s new “Make It Amazing” campaign brings the brand’s confident and contemporary voice to life, showcasing a diverse cast of women who embody Kim Crawford’s positive, inclusive, and effortlessly dynamic personality. The TV commercials portray real-life moments shared among friends where choosing Kim Crawford makes an impression and gives them confidence in their wine choice to take on any occasion. The wine’s consistent quality, distinct crisp flavor, and understated elegance exceed expectations and empower consumers with an effortless choice.

Extensive research into the Kim Crawford consumer’s values led to the development of the “Make It Amazing” campaign, with findings confirming the deep emotional connection and loyalty fans share with the brand. Kim Crawford lovers lean on their friendships to gain self-confidence and similarly, they rely on Kim Crawford Wines as an easy choice that is a guaranteed crowd pleaser. “Make It Amazing” invites consumers to be their unapologetic, true selves to make any moment amazing.

To capture the genuine affinity consumers have for Kim Crawford Wines, the brand partnered with visionary director Malik Sayeed, who has an impressive body of work celebrating women through past work on Beyoncé’s Lemonade visual album and Bumble’s 2019 Super Bowl advertisement featuring Serena Williams.

“Kim Crawford has gained a cult following over its twenty-year history for its distinct taste, unwavering quality, and inclusive spirit,” said Julie Rossman, Vice President of Marketing for Kim Crawford Wines. “The “Make It Amazing” campaign does an excellent job of capturing the unique bond Kim Crawford shares with our devoted fans and validating to new consumers why it is a choice to be confident in. We want consumers to feel energized and excited about our versatile wines and hope that they serve as a catalyst for shared moments amongst friends.”

TV commercials commenced on June 17, 2019 on cable networks including; Bravo, E!, Food Network, FX, HGTV, TBS, Travel Channel, AMC, among others. Following broadcast, digital marketing and social media ads began rolling out across Facebook and Instagram on June 24, 2019 through February 2020.

About Kim Crawford Wines

Kim Crawford is the number-one Sauvignon Blanc and New Zealand Wine brand in the United States (IRI, 2019). Kim Crawford has garnered numerous industry accolades, including being named New World Winery of the Year by Wine Enthusiast in 2016, earning a spot on Wine Spectator’s Top 100 List on four separate occasions, and being recognized as an Impact “Hot Brand” for the past twelve years. Kim Crawford’s distinctive portfolio includes Kim Crawford Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, Kim Crawford New Zealand Rosé, Kim Crawford New Zealand Chardonnay, Kim Crawford New Zealand Pinot Gris, and Kim Crawford New Zealand Pinot Noir. For further information, please visit www.kimcrawfordwines.com , or follow us on Facebook and Instagram .

Please Enjoy our Wines Responsibly. © 2019 Kim Crawford Wines

