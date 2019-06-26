MasterBeat Corporation Unveils New Asset Operations Subsidiary, SBQ Holdings, LLC

/EIN News/ -- SBQ Holdings Tenders Contract to Acquire Initial Real Estate Asset



Miramar Beach, Florida, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals and other tangible assets, unveils its asset operations subsidiary, SBQ Holdings, LLC (SBQ). SBQ will initially focus on the acquisition and development of income generating real estate assets, but it will also take positions in additional hard assets, such as precious metals. Additionally, SBQ has identified and tendered a contract to acquire its first income generating real estate asset in Florida.

SBQ Holdings, LLC is targeting multiple strategic market locations for potential real estate acquisitions, including, but not limited to, Florida Panhandle, South Florida, Atlanta, GA and Austin, TX. The initial targeted assets are income generating, profitable and self-sustainable, while also delivering asset appreciation. SBQ has identified and expects to close on its initial asset, which meets all the parameters, within thirty days.

The secondary element of SBQ’s model will include assets requiring renovations but can be acquired at discounts to market value. SBQ will leverage its broad range of experience and relationships in the renovation and construction business, including those of incoming consultants and partners, to significantly increase the value of these assets.

The tertiary element of SBQ’s model will add the acquisition of multi-family and commercial real estate assets. These types of assets help to mitigate seasonality and provide consistent, sustainable revenue and income streams, in addition to asset appreciation. The diversification of these elements in SBQ’s business model, and asset portfolio, delivers comfortability and demonstrates strength for its shareholders and traditional lenders and investors.

SBQ’s first acquisition is being completed utilizing traditional bank financing. The initial asset in Florida, combined with the above model and SBQ’s existing relationships, will allow SBQ to acquire most or all real estate assets through traditional credit facilities: mortgage backed and equity lines. This financing model allows shareholder value to grow quickly rather than being outrageously diluted.

“There are extraordinary opportunities in the real estate market throughout the United States. With our targeted but structured SBQ model utilizing traditional bank financing methods, we will quickly grow our company, shareholder value and name recognition,” stated Mr. Tannariello, Masterbeat’s CEO. “We will soon be unveiling our new property in Florida. Additionally, we are bringing on a well-rounded and hugely experienced team of real estate and construction professionals to assist us in executing our SBQ model. Our combined expertise, vision and traditional bank financing will create rapid growth and value to our shareholders.”

About Masterbeat Corp.

MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a publicly traded company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals and other tangible assets. The company believes its progressive approach to an old school model, especially in this market based on fragile earnings multiples and uncertainty, to acquire hard, tangible assets will not only offer long term capital appreciation but also deliver revenues, profits and self-sustainability.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Some of these uncertainties include, without limitation, the company's ability to perform under existing contracts or to procure future contracts. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including without limitation, successful implementation of our business strategy and competition, any of which may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements. We undertake no obligation and do not intend to update, revise or otherwise publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of any unanticipated events. Although we believe that our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will materialize. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements.



