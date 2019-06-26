FirstBank helps Colorado Residents Save by Paying for Their Favorite Weekend Treats

“Summer of Savings” events every Saturday throughout July

/EIN News/ -- LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” is providing free food and drinks to the public at several of its branches throughout Colorado every Saturday in July (starting July 6 through July 27) from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.



Dubbed “Summer of Savings,” the events are intended to help consumers save without missing out on their favorite warm weather and weekend indulgences.

“We are committed to benefitting our communities, and by picking up the tab for residents, we’re hoping to put money back into thousands of Coloradans’ pockets,” said Emily Robinson, COO of FirstBank. “Our goal is to help people spend less, save more, and support small business at the same time. ‘Banking for good’ is more than a motto to us; it’s how we operate.”

FirstBank, which also provides weekly money saving and financial health tips and tricks, hired over 30 reputable local businesses/business customers across several towns to provide the public free food and drink items – from fresh fruit smoothies to breakfast burritos. Events are first come, first served, while supplies last.

For more information, please visit: https://efirstbankblog.com/summerofsavings. The full schedule of branch locations and local fare is as follows:

Boulder & Louisville

Saturday, July 6 — 2100 North Broadway St.: Sweet Treats by Waffle Cakes

Saturday, July 13 — 500 South McCaslin Blvd.: Tacos Aya Yay Street Tacos

Saturday, July 20 — 2100 North Broadway St.: Tacos del Norte Street Tacos

Saturday, July 27 — 500 South McCaslin Blvd.: Breakfast by Waffle Cakes

Colorado Springs

Saturday, July 6 — 5815 Constitution Ave.: Hawaiian Shaved Ice by Kona Ice

Saturday, July 13 — 405 East Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.: BBQ Sandwiches by Smokin’ J’s BBQ

Saturday, July 20 — 5815 Constitution Ave.: Lunch by Wild Goose

Saturday, July 27 — 405 East Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.: Breakfast by Blank Coffee Food

Denver & Aurora

Eagle & Vail

Saturday, July 6 — 25 Market St.: Cupcakes and Cookies by Rise Above Baking

Saturday, July 13 — 17 Vail Rd.: Yogurt Parfaits and Mini Eggs Benedict by Vail Catering Concepts

Saturday, July 20 — 25 Market St.: Hawaiian BBQ by Ekahi Grill

Saturday, July 27 — 17 Vail Rd.: Breakfast Burritos from La Cantina

Fort Collins & Loveland

Saturday, July 6 — 1013 East Harmony Rd.: Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream and StoryMaker Coffee Bar

Saturday, July 13 — 1352 West Eisenhower Blvd.: The Waffle Lab Sweet Waffles

Saturday, July 20 — 1013 East Harmony Rd.: Gainz Grill Healthy Options

Saturday, July 27 — 1352 West Eisenhower Blvd.: Breakfast from Urban Egg

Lakewood

Littleton & Highlands Ranch

Saturday, July 6 — 9409 South University Blvd.: Hawaiian Shaved Ice by Kona Ice

Saturday, July 13 — 101 West County Line Rd.: Sandwiches by Philadelphia Philly

Saturday, July 20 — 9409 South University Blvd.: Nixon’s Coffee Locally Owned Kaladi Coffee

Saturday, July 27 — 101 West County Line Rd.: Breakfast Burritos by Los Dos Potrillos

Parker & Castle Rock

Saturday, July 6 — 2 Plum Creek Pkwy.: Hawaiian Shaved Ice by Kona Ice

Saturday, July 13 — 10961 South Parker Rd.: Lunch by Mac ‘N Noodles

Saturday, July 20 — 2 Plum Creek Pkwy.: Box Lunch by Delectable Catering

Saturday, July 27 — 10961 South Parker Rd.: Build Your Own Breakfast Skillet by Delectable Catering

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in Colorado in 1963. Today, the bank maintains more than $19 billion in assets and operates more than 115 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona and California. FirstBank offers a variety of checking accounts, savings accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, and a full range of commercial banking services, including financing, treasury management and deposit accounts. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a leader in corporate philanthropy, contributing more than $65 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving all employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com.

###

Chandra Brin FirstBank 303-235-1402 chandra.brin@efirstbank.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.