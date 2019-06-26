Konica Minolta’s Stacey Sujeebun Named as a 2019 Young Influencer

Marketing Expert Honored for Successfully Transforming the Company’s Brand

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce The Cannata Report has named Stacey Sujeebun, Marketing Communications Director for North America, the Global Digital Workplace Division (DWP) and Global Research and Development (R&D), to its prestigious 2019 Young Influencers list. The annual list recognizes executives under forty who are considered to be the imaging industry’s next generation of leaders.

Stacey Sujeebun, Marketing Communications Director for North America, the Global Digital Workplace Division (DWP) and Global Research and Development (R&D), Konica Minolta, has been named a 2019 Young Influencer by The Cannata Report.









Sujeebun was included on the esteemed list for her results driving innovation through new and disruptive marketing communications across a multitude of territories. This includes developing the category-defining Workplace Hub brand, a key initiative for Konica Minolta’s transformation strategy, and successfully launching it to the world’s press at the ‘Spotlight Live’ event in Berlin in March 2017.



The Workplace Hub brand has gone on to win numerous awards* around the world, including but not limited to Transform America's Gold Prizes for ‘Best strategic / creative development of a new brand’ and ‘Best development of a new brand within an existing brand portfolio.’



“Stacey’s strong background in brand communication and inherent drive for challenging the status quo was vital to the successful development, and subsequent launch, of the Workplace Hub product category,” said Dr. Dennis Curry, Executive Director and Deputy Chief Technology Officer, Konica Minolta, Inc. “Her continual desire to support our transformation into a data-centric platform provider has resulted in highly creative and disruptive content that has allowed us to reinvent what Konica Minolta represents.”

Sujeebun continues to drive innovation by refreshing R&D marketing communications and consolidating Konica Minolta’s IT Services reputation to support the organization’s future strategic direction. This can already be seen through her work harnessing All Covered’s – the organization’s Managed IT Services division – strong credibility across North America. This is all with the goal of enhancing Konica Minolta’s message of today being a trusted solutions provider for SMBs, and tomorrow a leader in IoT.

Sujeebun currently reports into The Cannata Report’s 2014 Women Influencer Kay Fernandez, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Konica Minolta.

“We are so proud of all Stacey has accomplished. She does an amazing job overseeing our US Marketing Communications efforts, including branding and design, public relations and lead generation for multiple business areas,” said Fernandez. “Stacey has transformed every area she has taken on, integrating best practices to improve engagement and maximize our equity in IT Services and our future IoT business.”

The Cannata Report’s 2019 Young Influencers list can be found here.

*To date, the Workplace Hub brand and solution have won the following awards. Transform Magazine, North America: Gold Prize – ‘Best strategic / creative development of a new brand,’ Gold Prize – ‘Best development of a new brand within an existing brand portfolio,’ Bronze Prize – ‘Best use of copy style / tone of voice,’ Bronze Prize – ‘Best visual identity from the technology, media and telecommunications sector.’ Transform Magazine, Europe: Bronze Prize – ‘Best use of copy style / tone of voice,’ Highly commended – ‘Best development of a new brand within an existing brand portfolio.’ Transform Magazine, Asia: Gold Prize – ‘Best development of a new brand within an existing brand portfolio,’ Gold Prize – ‘Best visual identity in the technology, media, and telecommunications sector,’ Bronze Prize – ‘Best use of copy style / tone of voice,’ Highly commended – ‘Best use of a visual property.’ The Drum UK Event Awards: ‘B2B experiential brand campaign / event of the year.’ Managed.IT Magazine: Editor’s Choice award.

