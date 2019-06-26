Armor Launches Newly Enhanced Global Partner Program to Address Rapidly Changing Business Needs in Cloud Security

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Armor®, a leading global cloud security-as-a-service provider, announces the evolution of its Global Partner Program, designed to enable new services and revenue opportunities for channel partners in the rapidly growing cloud security market. Armor’s program now offers broader access to cloud security solutions, integrations, training and certifications to ensure trust, improve productivity and establish reliability for participating partners and their customers.

As organizations move to a multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud world, Armor is investing heavily in its technology alliance and channel partner ecosystem. The company provides best-of-breed solutions and security outcomes that enable businesses to be proactive, meet stringent compliance demands, and stay ahead of cyber threats in on-premise, private, hybrid or public cloud environments.



The Global Partner Program has been enriched and expanded to provide Cloud Consultants, Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), and Resellers with new business opportunities. Utilizing Armor’s security services, partners can fortify and unify their customers’ private, public and hybrid cloud environments, as well as their on-premise workloads. With Armor’s solutions, which include threat detection and response, security analytics and orchestration, and incident response and forensics, organizations can prevent, detect and respond to cyberthreats in real time and at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions.

Aligned with new cloud and marketplace consumption models and shared responsibility, Armor’s Global Partner Program supports partners seeking to establish themselves as cloud security and compliance experts. The program offers a predictable investment model, provides rewards for partner investments, and features an enhanced partner portal.

The partner portal includes:

Lead registration

Sales and technical support

Joint marketing activities

Promotions and training

Additionally, through the program, partners receive 24/7/365 access to Armor’s Security Operations Center (SOC) team and a host of new services to address clients’ cloud security needs.



“We are seeing a significant shift in the market with the convergence of cloud and cybersecurity,” said Mark Woodward, Armor’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our partners are quickly responding by changing their business models, evolving into providers of cloud, security and managed services. However, data security and compliance in the cloud is challenging because it requires a different skillset than security on-premise. Armor provides our partners with the expertise to deliver the right solutions for their clients.”

“Armor is the bridge between cloud service providers like AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform and partners who have been tasked with guiding their clients on their cloud migration journeys,” said Doug Heestand, Co-founder at Privo. “Armor’s partner program offerings make it easy for companies like ours to integrate and automate security and compliance for our clients.”



“We are excited to join Armor’s partner ecosystem to provide cloud security solutions to our clients’ application, security and DevOps teams,” said Jeff Collins, Chief Strategy Officer at Lightstream. “The advanced cloud and on-premise security services Armor provides helps us better support our clients as they migrate to the cloud, ensuring a security-first approach. Through Armor’s Global Partner Program, we also have a significant opportunity to increase our margins and reduce license complexities.”

For more information on the Armor Global Partner Program benefits, or to join the program, go here.

Armor and Privo are co-exhibiting at AWS re:inforce 2019 in Boston June 25-26th. Visit booth number 818 to learn more. To learn more about Privo, please visit: https://www.privoit.com/.

To learn more about the Armor and Lightstream partnership, read our joint blog and Lightstream’s press release.

About Armor

Armor is a global cloud security company that takes the complexity out of protecting your data, whether it resides in a private, public, or hybrid cloud—or in an on-premise IT environment. We provide managed security solutions that give you a clear picture of threats facing your organization. This allows us to provide you with the people and security resources to stop attacks before they happen, and to react quickly and effectively when they do, helping to keep your data safe and compliant. Wherever you are on your cloud journey, Armor can help. We make cybersecurity simple. To learn more, visit www.armor.com or follow @armor on Twitter.

