Hershey to Webcast Second-Quarter Conference Call

HERSHEY, Pa., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) announced today that it will release its second-quarter sales and earnings results on Thursday, July 25, 2019, and hold a conference call with analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET on that date. The company will webcast live its second-quarter conference call via the Hershey corporate website. Please click here and navigate to “CALENDAR OF EVENTS” for webcast details.



FINANCIAL CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Poole Jeff Beckman 717-534-7556 717-534-8090









