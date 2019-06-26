Angola tries 20 cases of human trafficking

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 26 - At least 20 cases of human trafficking were tried in the first trimester this year in Angola, the public prosecutor functioning at the Migration and Foreigner Service (SME), Astergido Culolo, said on Tuesday. ,

The official disclosed the data to the press following a lecture on “Human Trafficking in Angola” whose event organised by the Justice and Human Rights Ministry aimed for officers of the National Police.

In the meantime, the official underscored that the event sought to improve the knowledge of the police officers to better identify suspicious cases of human trafficking, mainly of prostitution, smuggling of human organs and child labour.

During the years 2016 to 2018, Angola recorded 33 cases of human trafficking that prompted the detention of 56 people amongst native and foreigners with dozens of victims being rescued, 31 of whom were women and 69 children.

