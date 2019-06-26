Copeland Biosciences Corp. Retains KCSA Strategic Communications as Corporate Communications Counsel

TORONTO, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copeland Biosciences Corp , a cannabis pharma company that provides safe and effective remedies to relieve inflammatory pain with propriety formulations in conjunction with modern technology and innovative delivery methods, announced today that they have retained KCSA Strategic Communications (KSCA) to implement the Company’s international investor and public relations programs.



/EIN News/ -- Now in its 50th year, KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, with extensive experience working with public and private companies in financial and professional services, technology, cannabis, healthcare, digital media and energy.

“As the medical cannabis industry evolves and Copeland Biosciences continues to grow, we find ourselves able to offer patients more beneficial cannabis-based therapeutics than ever before,” said Dr. Glenn Copeland, founder, Chairman and CEO of Copeland Biosciences. “Because of this growth, and our transformation into a publicly traded company, we’ve teamed up with KCSA to provide our Company with the deep institutional knowledge and the expertise needed to lead us in the right direction."

“With a well-established network of investment and media contacts in cannabis, MedTech, and beyond KCSA is poised to provide Copeland with a communications program anchored in providing a strong strategy and delivering exceptional results,” said Lewis Goldberg, Managing Partner at KCSA Strategic Communications. “Dr. Copeland’s extensive background and his company’s unique focus make for an extremely compelling story, and it’s one that KCSA is prepared to help tell the world.”

KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, with expertise in financial services, technology and healthcare. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drive results for clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references. For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com.

Copeland Biosciences Corp, a cannabis pharma company, provides safe and effective remedies to relieve inflammatory pain with propriety topical formulations in conjunction with modern technologies and innovative methods. Copeland Biosciences Corp. utilizes an assortment of delivery systems to target specific inflammatory ailments and accelerate the healing process. These ground-breaking discoveries include CBD and non CBD-based remedies targeting inflammatory pain. Copeland Biosciences, a Canadian-based company, unites the extensive orthopedic knowledge of renowned podiatrist Glenn Copeland, who has over forty years of treating sports medicine injuries. All Copeland Biosciences formulations are compounded by a licensed, Canadian Pharmacist, ensuring purity, dosage, concentrations, and safety. Copeland Biosciences has an internationally renowned medical advisory board comprised of Sir Dr Marc Feldmann and Dr Jagdeep Nanchahal. Their current and continual research at a prestigious medical institution will provide invaluable efficacy of Copeland Biosciences treatment parameters.

