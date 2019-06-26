$2.1 Billion MulteFire (Small Cells, Switches, Controllers) Market - Global forecast 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MulteFire Market by Device (Small Cells, Switches, Controllers), Application (Industrial Manufacturing, Commercial, Transportation, Public Venues, Healthcare, Oil & Gas and Mining, Power Generation, Hospitality), and Geography - Global forecast 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The MulteFire market is projected to grow from USD 455 million in 2020 to reach USD 2,119 million by 2025



MulteFire is an innovative LTE-based technology for operating an unlicensed or shared spectrum. MulteFire delivers performance benefits of LTE and makes the network deployment as simplified as Wi-Fi; it removes the need for mobile network operators (MNOs). This technology is based on similar technologies such as Listen Before Talk (TBT). In an unlicensed spectrum, MulteFire works well other technologies such as Wi-Fi, LTE-U, or LAA. MulteFire offers enhanced coverage, improved mobility, and increased capacity, thereby leading to better user experience.



To promote a global ecosystem of MulteFire, the MulteFire Alliance was formed in December 2015. Nokia and Qualcomm are the 2 founding members of the MulteFire Alliance and would play a major role in the MulteFire market. MulteFire networks would offer better performance and highly secure data communication, which would be beneficial for industrial applications wherein seamless connectivity is on high priority. MulteFire supports a range of LTE services, including Voice over LTE (VoLTE) and high-speed mobile broadband.



The competitive landscape shows that the product launches and developments, and collaborations for trials were the key strategies adopted by MulteFire market players during 2017-2018. Similarly, during the same period, players also adopted several other strategies such as agreements, partnerships, and collaborations to grow in the MulteFire market.



Qualcomm (US), Nokia (Finland), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), Samsung (South Korea), Baicells Technologies (China), Casa Systems (US), Redline Communications (Canada), Ruckus Networks (US), SpiderCloud Wireless (US), Airspan (US), Athonet (Italy), ip.access (UK), Qucell (South Korea), and Quortus (UK) are few major players in the MulteFire market.

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Need for More Scalable and Better Network Connectivity for Industrial IoT (IIoT) Applications

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for High-Performance and Easy-to-Deploy Wireless Connectivity Networks

5.2.1.3 Growing Requirement for Cost-Efficient and High-Capacity Networks

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Delay in Making Decisions Related to Utilization of Shared Spectrum

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Deployment of 5g Network

5.2.3.2 Initiatives of MulteFire Alliance to Promote Use of MulteFire

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Development of Ecosystem of MulteFire-Compatible Devices



6 MulteFire Market, By Device

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Small Cells

6.2.1 Small Cells to Dominate MulteFire Market Owing to Growing Interest of Leading Players to Offer MulteFire Small Cells

6.3 Switches

6.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Switches to Manage Flow of Data Across MulteFire Networks Boost Growth of Switch Market

6.4 Controllers

6.4.1 Increasing Need for Affordable and Secure Networks With Better Coverage Capacity, Especially in Industrial Sector, Provides Opportunity for MulteFire Controller Market



7 MulteFire Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Industrial Manufacturing

7.2.1 Growth of MulteFire Market for Industrial Application is Fueled By Growing Importance of Industry 4.0 and Rising Need for Secured, Reliable, and High-Performing Connectivity Network for IIoT

7.3 Transportation

7.3.1 Adoption of MulteFire Network is Propelled By Its Superior Wireless Connectivity That Enables Real-Time Communication for Effective Supply Chain Management

7.4 Commercial

7.4.1 Demand for MulteFire Networks Would Surge With Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies as Well as Rising Requirements for High-Capacity, Cost-Effective, and Low-Latency Wireless Networks

7.5 Healthcare

7.5.1 High Need for Stable and Reliable Network Owing to Rising Use of IoT-Based Devices in Healthcare Provides Opportunity for MulteFire Market

7.6 Public Venues

7.6.1 Highly Secure Wireless Coverage Offered By MulteFire Network Provides Growth Opportunities for Market Players

7.7 Hospitality

7.7.1 High Demand From Customers for Reliable Networks Provides Opportunity for MulteFire Market

7.8 Power Generation

7.8.1 Requirements for Reliable and Secured Networks With Low Latencies Due to Increased Automation Provide Opportunity for MulteFire Market

7.9 Oil & Gas and Mining

7.9.1 Demand for MulteFire is Driven By Increased Need for Highly Reliable and Secure Communication Network for Constant Real-Time Monitoring in Oil & Gas and Mining Industries



8 Geographic Analysis

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 North America, Being Early Adopter of MulteFire Based Networks, Would Continue to Lead MulteFire Market During Forecast Period

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Growing Importance of Industrial IoT and Industry 4.0 Would Boost MulteFire Market Growth in Coming Years

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Increasing Data Traffic and MulteFire Alliance Initiatives to Further Promote LTE-Based Technology for Unlicensed and Shared Spectrums Drive MulteFire Market

8.5 RoW

8.5.1 Technological Advancements in Oil & Gas Industry Expected to Spur Demand for MulteFire-Based Networks in RoW



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Ranking, 2018

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 Product Launches and Developments

9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.3 Agreements and Contracts

9.3.4 Acquisitions and Expansions



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Key Players

10.1.1 Qualcomm

10.1.2 Nokia

10.1.3 Ericsson

10.1.4 Huawei

10.1.5 Samsung Electronics

10.1.6 Baicells Technologies

10.1.7 Casa Systems

10.1.8 Redline Communications

10.1.9 Ruckus Networks

10.1.10 SpiderCloud Wireless (A Corning Company)

10.2 Other Key Players

10.2.1 Airspan

10.2.2 Athonet

10.2.3 ip.access

10.2.4 Qucell

10.2.5 Quortus



