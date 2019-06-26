Claire’s Place Foundation Welcomes New Board Members

M.D. & Interior Designer Join Foundation Dedicated to Children Living with Cystic Fibrosis

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claire’s Place Foundation, a non-profit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis, welcomes Richard K. Mathis, M.D. and Interior Design Firm Owner Rozalynn Woods to the organization’s board of directors.

“Dr. Mathis was a long-term caregiver and close friend to my dear daughter Claire and our entire family. He is deeply committed to the goals of enriching the lives of individuals with cystic fibrosis,” said Claire’s Place Foundation Co-Founder & Executive Director Melissa Yeager. “Rozalynn Woods has personal experience with cystic fibrosis in her family and has been instrumental in creating the designs for Claire’s Place Hospital Playrooms. Their professional and personal experiences with cystic fibrosis are a huge asset to the foundation. As extremely kindhearted individuals, Dr. Mathis and Ms. Woods have already contributed so much to the foundation. We are absolutely thrilled to have them both join our board of directors.”

Owner of Rozalynn Woods Interior Design, Woods’ designs have received extensive media coverage, including California Homes, Metropolitan Home, Pasadena Magazine and HGTV. She was recently awarded “Best Interior Designer” by Pasadena Weekly. “Cystic fibrosis is a disease that has become a personal experience for my family,” said Woods. “My nephew has cystic fibrosis and we have fought the fight alongside him. Having witnessed the devastation it causes, I feel compelled to help create awareness and raise money to fight this disease. Claire’s Place Foundation is the perfect avenue for me to do so.”

Dr. Mathis began working with patients with cystic fibrosis (CF) early in his career, caring for a full age range of patients with CF for over forty years in multiple hospitals nationwide. Within his practice he has developed novel approaches specific to CF nutrition and has participated in the consensus development of nutrition guidelines for CF at the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. “I am deeply committed to the goals of enriching lives of individuals with cystic fibrosis,” said Dr. Mathis. “I have a great understanding of both the emotional and physical factors in this condition. The rewards of being elected to Claire’s Place Foundation’s board are many: an opportunity to give back; to share my knowledge with a wider CF community; to continue to honor Claire’s passion with efforts that represent my love for her; and to promote and help achieve triumph over this complex condition.”

The Claire’s Place Foundation board also re-elected NorthStar Moving Company Co-Founder Laura McHolm as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for another term. Claire’s Place Foundation Co-Founder & Executive Director Melissa Yeager, mother to Claire’s Place Foundation’s late founder Claire Wineland, was elected as a board member to represent the family on the board. McHolm and Yeager join Trish Dixon, Kathie David, Irwin Feinberg and David Gersholowitz in welcoming Dr. Richard Mathis and Rozalynn Woods to the board.

To assist Claire Place Foundation’s mission in helping children with cystic fibrosis, please attend the first annual Clairity Ball, celebrating the life and legacy of their late founder Claire Wineland. To purchase tickets to the June 29, 2019 Clairity Ball please visit: https://clairesplacefoundation.org/clairity-ball/

About Claire’s Place Foundation, Inc.

Claire’s Place Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF). Claire’s Place Foundation is named in honor of Claire Wineland who lived with CF her entire life and passed away at the age of 21. Claire was an activist, author, TEDx Speaker, social media star, inspiration for the film Five Feet Apart and received numerous awards. Claire’s foundation was a way for her to assure that others living with CF enjoyed the same hope, strength and joy that she enjoyed. Recipient of Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Small Nonprofit of the Year,” the foundation provides grants to families affected by CF, offering both emotional and financial support. Today, Claire’s Place Foundation continues to carry on Claire’s legacy. For more information and make a donation, please visit www.clairesplacefoundation.org .

