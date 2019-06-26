HFMA’s South Texas Chapter Receives Award for Sustained Excellence

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, Florida, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) awarded its highest chapter honor—the Robert M. Shelton Award—to the South Texas Chapter during HFMA’s annual conference in Orlando. The award is given annually in recognition of five years of sustained excellence.



“Over the past five years, the South Texas HFMA Chapter has provided the highest level of service to its members,” said HFMA Chair Michael M. Allen, FHFMA, CPA. “This benefits not only the healthcare finance professionals who belong to the chapter but also the state of healthcare in the region. Kudos to the South Texas Chapter.”



Allen presented the award to South Texas Chapter past presidents Lisa Keffer, relationship manager, Meduit; David Korn, reimbursement director, CLA (ClintonLarsonAllen) LLP; Clint D. Owen, executive director of sales, Change Healthcare; Christopher A. Snyder, MBA, regional sales director, Medlytix; and Tammie L. Galindez, FHFMA, MHA, associate vice president, value-based care, Conifer Health Systems. John Knighten was also acknowledged for his contributions.



The Chapter has earned a total of 18 awards over the past five years, including education, certification and membership awards as well as 10 Yerger awards for innovation, member service, education, collaboration, improvement and member recruitment and retention, including single- and multiple-chapter entries.



In addition, it maintained an average of 20.7 education hours per member for the past five years. An average of 14.1 percent of its members were certified. The South Texas Chapter’s overall member satisfaction rate has approached 85%, on average, for the past five years.



This is the first time that the South Texas Chapter, which has 356 members, has received the Shelton Award.



Winners of the Shelton Award demonstrate continuous improvement in all areas tracked by HFMA, including quality and variety in educational programs, growth in membership, and other areas. The winner is selected by a five-member committee appointed each year by the HFMA Chair.



About HFMA

With more than 42,000 members, the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) is the nation's premier membership organization for healthcare finance leaders. HFMA builds and supports coalitions with other healthcare associations and industry groups to achieve consensus on solutions for the challenges the U.S. healthcare system faces today. Working with a broad cross-section of stakeholders, HFMA identifies gaps throughout the healthcare delivery system and bridges them through the establishment and sharing of knowledge and best practices. The Association helps healthcare stakeholders achieve optimal results by creating and providing education, analysis, and practical tools and solutions. Its mission is to lead the financial management of healthcare.

