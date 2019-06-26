/EIN News/ --



June 26, 2019

BioPorto Appoints New Chief Medical Officer

In preparation to fully leverage its biomarker technology, BioPorto further strengthens global leadership team

Today, BioPorto A/S CPH:BIOPOR (“BioPorto”) announces the appointment of Christopher Bird as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and newest member of BioPorto’s global leadership team. Christopher joins BioPorto from Roche Diagnostics Corp., where he most recently headed the North American Medical and Scientific Affairs organization with responsibility for all clinical education, non-registrational study management and field support.

Chris has a bachelor’s degree in physiology from Brigham Young University, a master’s degree in biochemistry and molecular biology from University of California Los Angeles, and a DPhil in molecular immunology from Oxford University as an Abraham Scholar. In addition, he has graduate business degrees from London Business School and ESADE.

At BioPorto, he will be responsible for building, executing and overseeing the company’s strategy for developing diagnostic products. Furthermore, he will be an important contributor to future clinical regulatory applications processes, and he will be responsible for the dialogue with BioPorto’s scientific advisory board.

“I am very pleased with the appointment of Christopher Bird as CMO and welcome him to our global leadership team. He has an impressive scientific background and has delivered very strong results in both business development and as Head of Medical and Scientific Affairs during his 10-year tenure at Roche. Moving ahead with execution of our horizontal and vertical growth strategy, Chris will be a crucial asset for us to develop more product candidates and take them through the regulatory approval process,” Peter Mørch Eriksen, CEO of BioPorto said.

“I am extremely excited to be joining BioPorto at a time where the company is facing so many fantastic opportunities. Leveraging the technology and possibilities – especially of the NGAL biomarker clinical applications – will be of tremendous importance as we move forward. As we strive to develop the best and most dependable clinically actionable biomarkers, I hope that we will provide tools for better diagnosis and prognosis to benefit, patients, physicians and healthcare systems. I can’t wait to get started to take part in fulfilling this mission and execute on the tremendous potential,” said Christopher Bird.

Christopher Bird will join the global organization as of August 1, 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Mørch Eriksen, CEO

Telephone +45 4529 0000, e-mail investor@bioporto.com

US Investor Contact

Edison Group

Joe Green / Anne Troy

Telephone +1-646-653-7030, email jgreen@edisongroup.com / atroy@edisongroup.com

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company that provides diagnostic tests and antibodies to clinicians and researchers around the world. We use our antibody and assay expertise to transform novel research tools into clinically actionable biomarkers that can make a difference in patients’ lives. BioPorto is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark and is listed on the NASDAQ Copenhagen stock exchange [CPH:BIOPOR].

Christopher Bird

