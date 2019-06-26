Building Resilience in Developing Countries Vulnerable to Large Natural Disasters
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Strategy, Policy, & Review Department ; International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept. ; International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept
Publication Date:
June 26, 2019
Electronic Access:
Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
This paper discusses how countries vulnerable to natural disasters can reduce the associated human and economic cost. Building on earlier work by IMF staff, the paper views disaster risk management through the lens of a three-pillar strategy for building structural, financial, and post-disaster (including social) resilience. A coherent disaster resilience strategy, based on a diagnostic of risks and cost-effective responses, can provide a road map for how to tackle disaster related vulnerabilities. It can also help mobilize much-needed support from the international community.
Series:
Policy Paper No. 19/020
English
Publication Date:
June 26, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781498321020/2663-3493
Stock No:
PPEA2019020
Price:
Free
Format:
Paper
Pages:
55
