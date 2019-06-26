Amerant Bancorp to Be Added to the Russell 2000® Index

/EIN News/ -- CORAL GABLES, Fla., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB and AMTBB) (the “Company”), announced it will be included in the annual reconstitution of the small cap Russell 2000 Index, effective at the close of the stock market on Friday, June 28, 2019.



Millar Wilson, the Company’s Vice-Chairman and CEO, stated: “Inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index is an important milestone for Amerant, and we are honored to join this prestigious list less than a year after our initial public offering. This provides the Company and its stock additional visibility within the investment community.”



The annual reconstitution of the broad-market Russell 3000® Index captures 3,000 of the largest U.S. stocks, ranking them by total market capitalization. The largest 1,000 companies in this ranking comprise the Russell 1000® Index and the next 2,000 companies constitute the Russell 2000® Index. Membership in the Russell 3000® Index is effective until the Index’s next annual reconstitution and results in automatic inclusion in the small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes.

Russell US Indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. FTSE Russell reports that more than $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked to or invested in products based on the Russell US Indexes.

About Amerant Bancorp Inc. and Amerant Bank, N.A.

Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. The Company operates through its principal subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for almost 40 years, is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 23 banking centers—15 in South Florida and 8 in the Houston, Texas area—and loan production offices in Dallas, Texas and New York, New York.

For more information, please visit www.amerantbank.com or investor.amerantbank.com .

