Letter to Shareholders from Curt Fairbrother, CEO

/EIN News/ -- CORONA, Calif., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dear Shareholders: The filing delay for our 10K and 10Q will be coming to an end shortly. I wanted to take this opportunity first to assure you that the reason for the protracted delay was not caused by any distress in our Company and secondly that we have been assiduous in attempting to satisfy every obligation that the SEC requires from a fully-reporting corporation. Again, there is nothing about the way our Company has done or is doing business last year, or in the previous 4 years, that has caused or is causing concern. A review of the soon-to-be-released financial documents will show that. Indeed, we have shown growth and had excellent success year-over-year since we began reporting. We are working diligently to close this matter as soon as possible. Our goal, formulated early last year and already beginning to gather momentum, is to capture 5% of the total compliant cannabis packaging market by 2023. In the last few weeks yet another of the big North American Licensed Producers placed a large order with us for the first time. Our sales department has never stopped. Our marketing department is aggressively channeling new opportunities. Globally, the MedTainer™ continues to impress buyers, market-makers, entrepreneurs, retail and wholesale sellers and customers with its versatility and quality. The United States is expected to re-schedule cannabis from its current status and yet another huge market will assuredly continue to increase our bottom line. Our confidence in our people and our products has never been higher and our vision for the future has remained undimmed by this unfortunate event.



In closing, I would like to assure you that we will put this behind us very quickly and continue to move forward with our plans to capture as much of this market as we can. Business is indeed very good, and we anticipate that we will close 2019 strong, and riding that momentum, use it to carry us into 2020. We sincerely appreciate your patience and your continued confidence in MedTainer Inc. Best Regards, Curt Fairbrother

For investor or sales information please visit MedTainer Inc. and D&C Distributors online or by phone. The company is located in their production and distribution facility at 1620 Commerce St. Corona, California, 92880.

MedTainer Inc. trades on the OTC under the call letters MDTR. The company’s websites are www.Medtainerinc.com for the hospice and palliative care industry and www.themedtainer.com for the recreational and medical marijuana industry. Orders for MedTainer can be taken online and by phone. Custom orders are especially welcome. Please send all inquiries to info@MedTainerinc.com or call 844-226-5649. Ask for Jack Rein, National Services Director. MedTainer Inc. can also be accessed through Twitter and Instagram at @MedTainerinc.

This press release includes statements that are covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results for fiscal year 2016 and beyond could differ materially from the company’s current expectations. Forward-looking statements are identified by such words as “anticipates”, “projects”, “expects”, “planned”, “intends” and “believes” “estimate” “targets” and other similar expressions that indicate trends and future events. It is understood that investment entails risk on the part of the investor and could result in the loss of some or all his or her investment.



