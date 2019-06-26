CAKE Announces Acquisition by Constellation Software Inc.

Investment makes CAKE the largest performance marketing software vendor; maximizes innovation while increasing reliability and scalability to create new revenue opportunities for CAKE customers worldwide

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAKE , the leading global performance marketing software provider, today announced that the company has been acquired by Constellation Software Inc. , a $20-billion international provider of market-leading software and services. The acquisition investment furthers CAKE’s innovation in performance marketing software and solutions for affiliate marketing , lead generation and multichannel marketing ; and reinforces the company’s commitment to superior customer support, providing performance marketers, advertisers and publishers with new opportunities to increase margin.

“We are pleased to have acquired CAKE,” said Dexter Salna, President of Perseus, a Constellation operating group. “Their strong management team and focus on serving performance marketing customers make them a promising addition to Perseus.”

Constellation acquires, manages and builds industry-specific software businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical software solutions that address the particular needs of its customers. With over 125,000 customers in more than 100 countries and a proven track record of solid growth, Constellation has established a broad portfolio of software businesses to provide its customers and shareholders with exceptional returns.

“Constellation has demonstrated its ability to acquire and integrate companies with great success, and its acquisition of CAKE is a clear endorsement of our strategy and technical expertise in performance marketing,” said Santi Pierini, President of CAKE. “Since our inception, our mission has been to embrace a truly customer-driven approach. We intend to continue our tradition of delivering trusted technology and services driven by and for our clients, and are thrilled about the continued innovation this partnership will enable to drive our customers’ continued success.”

The acquisition comes after a rich history of CAKE’s growth and product innovation, delivering the highest levels of reliability and scalability. CAKE plans to leverage the investment by Constellation to build out its product roadmap and go-to-market execution. Key areas of investments include CAKE’s infrastructure, support mechanisms and engineering.

About CAKE

CAKE, a global provider of performance marketing software, empowers more than 500 advertisers, networks and publishers to manage, measure and optimize their digital marketing campaigns, in real-time. Established in 2010, the company specializes in providing solutions for affiliate marketing, lead generation and multichannel marketing that create new revenue opportunities for CAKE customers worldwide. CAKE is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif. with operations in London and New Delhi. For more information, visit www.getCAKE.com.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “CSU”. Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

Media Contact:

Brittany Christopher

PR@getCAKE.com

(949) 887-0437



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.