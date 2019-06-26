Axonify Wins 2019 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Award

Company Recognized as “Best AI-based Solution for Retail” in 2019 AI Breakthrough Awards Program

WATERLOO, Ontario, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonify , a rapidly growing B2B SaaS company and a leader in the microlearning space, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “Best AI-based Solution for Retail” award from AI Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market today.



/EIN News/ -- The Axonify platform was built on a foundation of smarter AI, channeling the power of AI to deeply personalize the learning experience for every frontline employee and measure what has long been unmeasurable—the true impact of training on bottom-line business results. More than 130 organizations in 95 countries trust Axonify to help them understand the critical connection between what their frontline employees know and how their businesses grow.

“Axonify believes that AI should fundamentally change the frontline employee’s learning experience to drive behavior changes that make businesses successful,” said Carol Leaman, President & CEO of Axonify. “We’re proud of the results our platform is driving for top retailers. It’s been exciting to pioneer AI’s adoption in retail for more than 7 years and we’re pleased to accept this 2019 AI Breakthrough Award in recognition of our success and momentum.”

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI- and machine learning-related categories, including AI platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, industry-specific AI applications and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,500 nominations from over 15 countries around the world.

“Axonify takes a fundamentally different approach to retail training and the impact that Axonify’s AI-powered microlearning is having on their customers is remarkable,” said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “They have the ability to take into account what each associate needs to learn, and what they’ve already mastered, to quickly grow their competence and confidence on the job and consistently demonstrate the behaviors that drive progressive retailers forward. We’re thrilled to recognize Axonify on their innovative platform and we congratulate the entire Axonify team on their 2019 AI Breakthrough Award.”

About Axonify

Axonify is the microlearning platform trusted by global leaders to makes sure their frontline employees remember to do the things that matter most to the business. It delivers focused, bite-sized bursts of information in the way humans learn best, wrapped in an AI-powered adaptive, engaging experience that fits right into the workflow—for just 3-5 minutes a day. With more than 130 customers in 95 countries around the world, including Walmart, Bloomingdale’s, John Hancock and Merck, Axonify makes learning personal to the individual and impactful for the business. Founded in 2011, Axonify is headquartered in Waterloo, ON Canada.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Vision, Biometrics and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.



