OJ L171 bicycle exemption scheme update
COMMISSION IMPLEMENTING DECISION (EU) 2019/1087
of 19 June 2019
concerning exemptions from the extended anti-dumping duty on certain bicycle parts originating in the People's Republic of China pursuant to Regulation (EC) No 88/97
(notified under document C(2019) 4455)
THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION,
Having regard to the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union,
Having regard to Regulation (EU) 2016/1036 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 8 June 2016 on protection against dumped imports from countries not members of the European Union (1), and in particular Article 13(4) thereof,
Having regard to Council Regulation (EC) No 71/97 of 10 January 1997 extending the definitive anti-dumping duty imposed by Regulation (EEC) No 2474/93 on bicycles originating in the People's Republic of China to imports of certain bicycle parts from the People's Republic of China, and levying the extended duty on such imports registered under Regulation (EC) No 703/96 (2) and in particular Article 3 thereof,
Having regard to Council Regulation (EU) No 502/2013 of 29 May 2013 amending Implementing Regulation (EU) No 990/2011 imposing a definitive anti-dumping duty on imports of bicycles originating in the People's Republic of China following an interim review pursuant to Article 11(3) of Regulation (EC) No 1225/2009 (3),
Having regard to Commission Regulation (EC) No 88/97 of 20 January 1997 on the authorisation of the exemption of imports of certain bicycle parts originating in the People's Republic of China from the extension by Council Regulation (EC) No 71/97 of the anti-dumping duty imposed by Council Regulation (EEC) No 2474/93 (4), and in particular Articles 4 to 7 thereof,
After informing the Member States,
Whereas:
|
(1)
|
An anti-dumping duty applies on imports into the Union of essential bicycle parts originating in the People's Republic of China (‘China’) (‘the extended duty’) as a result of the extension of the anti-dumping duty on imports of bicycles originating in China by Regulation (EC) No 71/97.
|
(2)
|
Under Article 3 of Regulation (EC) No 71/97 the Commission is empowered to adopt the necessary measures to authorise the exemption of imports of essential bicycle parts which do not circumvent the anti-dumping duty.
|
(3)
|
Those implementing measures are set forth in Regulation (EC) No 88/97 establishing the specific exemption system.
|
(4)
|
On that basis the Commission has exempted a number of bicycle assemblers from the extended duty (‘the exempted parties’).
|
(5)
|
As provided for in Article 16(2) of Regulation (EC) No 88/97, the Commission has published in the Official Journal of the European Union subsequent lists of the exempted parties (5).
|
(6)
|
The most recent Commission Implementing Decision (EU) 2018/477 (6) concerning exemptions under Regulation (EC) No 88/97 was adopted on 15 March 2018.
|
(7)
|
For the purposes of this Decision, the definitions set out in Article 1 of Regulation (EC) No 88/97 shall apply.
1. REQUESTS FOR EXEMPTION
|
(8)
|
Between 27 April 2015 and 7 January 2019, the Commission received from the parties listed in Tables 1 and 3 requests for exemption with the information required to determine whether these requests were admissible in accordance with Article 4(1) of Regulation (EC) No 88/97.
|
(9)
|
The parties requesting exemption were given an opportunity to comment on the Commission's conclusions concerning the admissibility of their requests.
|
(10)
|
In accordance with Article 5(1) of Regulation (EC) No 88/97, pending a decision on the merits of requests from the parties requesting exemption, the payment of the extended duty in respect of any imports of essential bicycle parts declared for free circulation by these parties listed in Tables 1 and 3 below was suspended as from the day on which the Commission received their respective requests.
2. AUTHORISATION OF EXEMPTION
|
(11)
|
The examination of the merits of the requests from the parties listed in Table 1 has been concluded.
Table 1
|
(12)
|
The Commission established during its examination that the value of the parts originating in China constituted less than 60 % of the total value of the parts of all the bicycles assembled by CycleSport North Ltd and that the value added to the parts brought in during the assembly operations of Gor Kolesa, proizvodnja koles, d.o.o. was greater than 25 % of the manufacturing costs.
|
(13)
|
Consequently, the Commission concluded that the respective assembly operations of CycleSport North Ltd and of Gor Kolesa, proizvodnja koles, d.o.o fall outside the scope of Article 13(2) of Regulation (EU) 2016/1036.
|
(14)
|
For that reason, and in accordance with Article 7(1) of Regulation (EC) No 88/97, the parties listed in Table 1 above fulfil the conditions for exemption from the extended duty.
|
(15)
|
In accordance with Article 7(2) of Regulation (EC) No 88/97, the exemptions should take effect as from the date of receipt of the requests. The customs debts in respect of the extended duty from the parties requesting exemption should therefore be considered void from the same date.
|
(16)
|
The parties were informed of the Commission's conclusions on the merits of their requests and were given an opportunity to comment thereon.
|
(17)
|
Since the exemptions apply only to the parties specifically referred to in Table 1 above, the exempted parties should notify the Commission (7) without delay of any changes to these (for instance, following a change in the name, legal form or address or following the setting up of new assembly entities).
|
(18)
|
In case of change in reference, the party should provide all relevant information, in particular on any modification in its activities linked to assembly operations. Where appropriate, the Commission will update the references to such party.
3. UPDATE OF REFERENCES TO EXEMPTED OR SUSPENDED PARTIES
|
(19)
|
The exempted or suspended parties listed in Table 2 below notified the Commission, between 17 May 2018 and 6 March 2019, on changes in their references (names, legal forms and addresses). The Commission, after having examined the information submitted, concluded that those changes do not affect the assembly operations with regard to the conditions of exemption or suspension set forth in Regulation (EC) No 88/97.
|
(20)
|
While the exemption or the suspension of these parties from the extended duty authorised in accordance with Article 7(1) of Regulation (EC) No 88/97 remains unaffected, the references to these parties should be updated.
Table 2
4. SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS OF THE DUTIES FOR PARTIES UNDER EXAMINATION
|
(21)
|
The examination of the merits of the requests from the parties listed in Table 3 below is ongoing. Pending a decision on the merits of their requests, the payment of the extended duty by these parties is suspended.
|
(22)
|
Since the suspensions apply only to the parties specifically referred to in Table 3 below, these parties should notify the Commission (8) without delay of any changes to these (for instance following a change in the name, legal form or address or following the setting up of new assembly entities).
|
(23)
|
In case of change in reference, the party should provide all relevant information, in particular on any modification in its activities linked to assembly operations. Where appropriate, the Commission will update the references to such party.
Table 3
5. SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS OF THE DUTIES FOR PARTIES UNDER EXAMIMATION LIFTED
|
(24)
|
The suspension of payment of the duties for the parties under examination should be lifted for the parties listed in Table 4 below.
Table 4
|
(25)
|
Between 31 May 2018 and 18 January 2019 the Commission received from both parties in question a request to withdraw the application for an exemption while the examination of its merits was ongoing and the payment of the extended duty was suspended.
|
(26)
|
The Commission accepted the withdrawal and consequently the suspension of the payment of the extended duty should be lifted. The extended duty should be collected as from the date of receipt of the request for exemption submitted by these parties, namely the date on which the suspension took effect (29 September 2016 for Hermann Hartje KG, Germany and 9 June 2017 for Matex International Aquitaine, France).
|
(27)
|
The parties were informed of the Commission's conclusions and were given an opportunity to comment thereon. No comments were submitted within the deadline.
6. AUTHORISATION OF EXEMPTION REVOKED
|
(28)
|
The exempted party listed in Table 5 notified on 22 February 2018 the Commission of the closing down of its activities following bankruptcy as formally stated by the relevant authority on 17 October 2017.
|
(29)
|
Consequently, in accordance with the principle of good administration, the authorisation of exemption from the payment of the extended duty should be revoked,
Table 5
HAS ADOPTED THIS DECISION:
Article 1
The parties listed in the Table in this Article are hereby exempted from the extension by Regulation (EC) No 71/97 of the definitive anti-dumping duty on bicycles originating in the People's Republic of China imposed by Council Regulation (EEC) No 2474/93 (9) to imports of certain bicycle parts from the People's Republic of China.
In accordance with Article 7(2) of Regulation (EC) No 88/97 the exemptions shall take effect as from the dates of receipt of the parties' requests. Those dates are provided for in the Table column headed ‘Date of effect’.
The exemptions shall apply only to the parties specifically referred to in the Table in this Article.
The exempted parties shall notify the Commission without delay of any change to their names and addresses, providing all relevant information, in particular on any modification in the party's activities linked to assembly operations with regard to the conditions of exemption.
Exempted parties
|
TARIC additional code
|
Name
|
Address
|
Date of effect
|
C049
|
CycleSport North Ltd
|
|
27.4.2015
|
C209
|
Gor Kolesa, proizvodnja koles, d.o.o.
|
|
26.4.2017
Article 2
Updated references to the exempted or suspended parties listed in the Table in this Article are provided for in the column headed ‘New reference’. Those updates shall take effect as from the dates provided for in the Table column headed ‘Date of effect’.
The corresponding TARIC additional codes previously attributed to those exempted or suspended parties as provided for in the Table column headed ‘TARIC additional code’ remain unchanged.
Exempted/suspended parties for which the reference shall be updated
|
TARIC additional code
|
Former reference
|
New reference
|
Date of effect
|
8605
|
|
|
19.12.2018
|
8749
|
|
|
27.11.2018
|
A168
|
|
|
30.1.2019
|
A726
|
|
|
3.7.2018
|
A966
|
|
|
3.1.2019
|
A984
|
|
|
15.5.2017
|
C021
|
|
|
14.2.2018
|
C207
|
|
|
1.3.2018
|
C209
|
|
|
26.9.2018
Article 3
The parties listed in the Table in this Article are under examination in accordance with Article 6 of Regulation (EC) No 88/97.
The suspensions of payment of the extended anti-dumping duty in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EC) No 88/97 shall be effective as from the dates of receipt of the parties' respective supension requests. Those dates are provided for in the Table column headed ‘Date of effect’.
Those suspensions of payments shall apply only to the parties under examination specifically referred to in the Table in this Article.
The parties under examination shall notify the Commission without delay of any changes in their assembly operations linked to the conditions of suspension and provide the Commission with all relevant information as evidence. These changes include but are not limited to, any changes of the parties' names, activities, legal forms, addresses.
Parties under examination
|
TARIC additional code
|
Name
|
Address
|
Date of effect
|
C202
|
Vanmoof B.V.
|
|
19.12.2016
|
C207
|
Kenstone Metal Company GmbH
|
|
20.3.2017
|
C307
|
Merida Polska Sp. Z o.o.
|
|
14.6.2017
|
C311
|
Juan Luna Cabrera
|
|
4.10.2017
|
C481
|
FJ Bikes Europe Unipessoal, Lda
|
|
8.5.2018
|
C489
|
P.P.H. ARTPOL Artur Kopeć
|
|
25.10.2018
|
C492
|
MOTOKIT Veiculos e Accesórios S.A.
|
|
29.11.2018
|
C499
|
Frog Bikes Manufacturing Ltd
|
|
7.1.2019
Article 4
The suspension of the payment of the extended anti-dumping duty pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EC) No 88/97 is hereby lifted for the parties listed in the Table in this Article.
The extended duty should be collected as from the date on which the suspension took effect. That date is provided for in the Table column headed ‘Date of effect’.
Parties for which the suspension is lifted
|
TARIC additional code
|
Name
|
Address
|
Date of effect
|
C170
|
Hermann Hartje KG
|
|
29.9.2016
|
C220
|
Matex International Aquitaine
|
|
9.6.2017
Article 5
The authorisation of the exemption of payment of the extended anti-dumping duty is hereby revoked for the party listed in the Table in this Article.
The extended duty should be collected as from the date on which the revocation of the authorisation took effect. This date is provided for in the Table column headed ‘Date of effect’.
Party for which the exemption is revoked
|
TARIC additional code
|
Name
|
Address
|
Date of effect
|
A246
|
COBRAN Srl
|
|
17.10.2017
Article 6
This Decision is addressed to the Member States and to the parties listed in Articles 1 to 5 and published in the Official Journal of the European Union.
Done at Brussels, 19 June 2019.
For the Commission
Cecilia MALMSTRÖM
Member of the Commission
(1) OJ L 176, 30.6.2016, p. 21.
(2) OJ L 16, 18.1.1997, p. 55.
(3) OJ L 153, 5.6.2013, p. 17.
(4) OJ L 17, 21.1.1997, p. 17.
(5) OJ C 45, 13.2.1997, p. 3, OJ C 112, 10.4.1997, p. 9, OJ C 220, 19.7.1997, p. 6, OJ L 193, 22.7.1997, p. 32, OJ L 334, 5.12.1997, p. 37, OJ C 378, 13.12.1997, p. 2, OJ C 217, 11.7.1998, p. 9, OJ C 37, 11.2.1999, p. 3, OJ C 186, 2.7.1999, p. 6, OJ C 216, 28.7.2000, p. 8, OJ C 170, 14.6.2001, p. 5, OJ C 103, 30.4.2002, p. 2, OJ C 35, 14.2.2003, p. 3, OJ C 43, 22.2.2003, p. 5, OJ C 54, 2.3.2004, p. 2, OJ L 343, 19.11.2004, p. 23, OJ C 299, 4.12.2004, p. 4, OJ L 17, 21.1.2006, p. 16, OJ L 313, 14.11.2006, p. 5, OJ L 81, 20.3.2008, p. 73, OJ C 310, 5.12.2008, p. 19, OJ L 19, 23.1.2009, p. 62, OJ L 314, 1.12.2009, p. 106, OJ L 136, 24.5.2011, p. 99, OJ L 343, 23.12.2011, p. 86, OJ L 119, 23.4.2014, p. 67, OJ L 132, 29.5.2015, p. 32, OJ L 331, 17.12.2015, p. 30, OJ L 47, 24.2.2017, p. 13, OJ L 79, 22.3.2018, p. 31.
(6) Commission Implementing Decision (EU) 2018/477 of 15 March 2018 concerning exemptions from the extended anti-dumping duty on certain bicycle parts originating in the People's Republic of China pursuant to Commission Regulation (EC) No 88/97 (OJ L 79, 22.3.2018, p.31).
(7) The parties are advised to use the following e-mail address: TRADE-BICYCLE-PARTS@ec.europa.eu
(8) The parties are advised to use the following e-mail address: TRADE-BICYCLE-PARTS@ec.europa.eu
(9) Council Regulation (EEC) No 2474/93 of 8 September 1993 imposing a definitive anti-dumping duty on imports into the Community of bicycles originating in the People's Republic of China and collecting definitively the provisional anti-dumping duty (OJ L 228, 9.9.1993, p. 1).
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.