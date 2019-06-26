The attacks on high-ranking officials in Ethiopia

The Government of Japan strongly condemns the attacks which took place on June 22nd in Ethiopia that led to the killing of Mr. Ambachew Mekonnen, Amhara Regional State President, General Seare Mekonnen, Chief of Staff, and three other persons, and expresses its heartfelt condolences to the victims and their bereaved families.

The Government of Japan will continue its support for the efforts by Prime Minister Abiy and the Government of Ethiopia to achieve the stability of the country through domestic reforms.



