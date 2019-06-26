CloudJumper Field CTO Frank Anderson Named Login VSI Technology Expert for 2019

/EIN News/ -- GARNER, N.C., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudJumper , a Microsoft named leading partner 1 for Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD), today announced that company Field CTO, Frank Anderson, has been recognized as a Login VSI Technology Expert for 2019. The award was given for his efforts in building and displaying extensive knowledge of the Login VSI software solution, which has been both educational and valuable for the End User Community (EUC).



The Login VSI program introduces two types of recognition for its valued technology partners: the Login VSI Technology Advocate (LVTA), created for communicators that actively contribute to the education of the rest of the EUC community, and Login VSI Technology Expert (LVTE), reserved for the elite of the scalability and performance testing community, that have demonstrated a very in-depth knowledge and (large scale) application of the load-testing (and other test) capabilities of Login VSI.

Login VSI Technology Experts typically share their professional knowledge through reference architectures, validated designs and other technical papers, often counting hundreds of pages, and cover tests on very large environments in specialized R&D labs.

New to the CloudJumper executive team, Frank Anderson joined the company in May, 2019 and supports strategic technology deployments across CloudJumper’s global partner network. The Login VSI award is an early win for the technology professional and supports sales enablement for key CloudJumper accounts.

“The powerful combination of the Cloud Workspace® Management Suite (CWMS), Windows Virtual Desktop and Login VSI testing solutions ensure VDI environments run better and more efficiently than any other solution on the market,” JD Helms, president, ClouJumper. “As Login VSI is the industry-standard for modern workspace performance testing, we are proud to see a key executive from CloudJumper acknowledged for success in this area.”

About CloudJumper

CloudJumper is a leading software and services company in the Cloud Workspace and RDS enablement markets. Cloud Workspace® Management Suite (CWMS) is a super-simple SaaS solution for interfacing with the technology layers needed to deploy a Cloud Workspace® using RDS, VDI or Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD). CWMS automates delivery of hosted Windows desktops, application services and Microsoft workloads. It allows IT service managers to deliver Cloud Workspaces with minimal labor, lower costs and faster delivery times. CWMS is supported in Azure, Google Compute, AWS and most private clouds. In 2018, Microsoft introduced Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) and recognized CloudJumper as one of only two “leading platform partners.”

1 Microsoft Blog, Microsoft 365 adds modern desktop on Azure, September 28, 2018

