World Micro Announces Cisco Federal Channel Partnership

ATLANTA, GA, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- World Micro, Inc., an Atlanta-based franchised supplier of electronic components, aerospace hardware and supply chain solutions announced today that it has successfully completed Cisco Partner Federal training and is now an authorized Cisco Federal Partner.



Cisco’s Federal program is designed to assure that Cisco goods and services sold through its authorized channel are genuine. World Micro is authorized to support Cisco’s complete list of NAICS codes for equipment and resources.

“World Micro is excited to support our federal and aerospace customers with access to Cisco genuine products and services,” commented Andrew Toth, World Micro’s Aerospace & Federal Sales Director. “Cisco is the industry’s leading network equipment solutions provider and World Micro is very pleased about strengthening our partnership with them.”

ABOUT WORLD MICRO, INC.:

World Micro and its wholly owned subsidiary, MIT Distributors, are global franchised distributors specializing in commodities such as electronic components, specialty hardware, wire & cable, electromechanical, and interconnect products. Our capabilities include global sourcing & procurement, kitting & assembly, inventory management programs, AOG fulfillment, quality testing & inspection, ITAR/export compliance, and engineering & technical support. By focusing on quality systems & custom tailored programs, World Micro and MIT are able to provide supply chain solutions that exceed our customers’ rigid requirements and expectations. We are ISO 9001:2015, AS9120, AC 00-56, and Small Business Certified, ITAR Registered, and ERAI Members. Visit us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/world-micro-components.

770-698-1900

sales@worldmicro.com

