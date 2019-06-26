Angola, China seek strengthened defence cooperation

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 26 - Angola and the People?s Republic of China expressed on Tuesday, in Luanda, willingness to create effective mechanisms to reinforce cooperation in defence sector.,

The intention was discussed during a one-hour audience the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, granted to China’s Central Defence Commission vice-chairman, Colonel-general Xu Qiliang, who is paying a working visit to this African nation.

Speaking to the press, China’s ambassador to Angola, Gong Tao, who was also at the meeting, said that during the audience new cooperation perspectives were outlined, including in the economic sector.

The Chinese official, who leads a military delegation of China’s Armed Forces, has held meetings with top officials of Angola’s Defence Ministry and Armed Forces as part of both countries’ Joint Committee for Science, Technology and National Defense Industry Cooperation.

