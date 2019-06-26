Migranet announces major updates and listing on two major exchanges.

Migranet, the immigration solution of the future, is continuing to expand its reach in the cryptocurrency market by listing on two major exchanges this month, IDAX and HotBit as well as completing its first phase of Blockchain development and a Netflix documentary.

/EIN News/ -- San Jose, Costa Rica, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Migranet cryptocurrency, MIG token, is going to be listing on IDAX, a top 10 exchange, and HotBit, a top 30 exchange, as reported on CoinMarketCap on 21 June 2019.

The industry disruptive platform presents a one-stop solution to migrants and accredited legal practitioners and immigration specialists. Migranet automates the processing of applications and assists refugees and immigrants with their skills assessment while facilitating their transition, post selection.

Migranet’s cryptocurrency, MIG, is an important element in the Migranet platform. MIG facilitates payments and value transfer using Migranet’s blockchain solution when individuals are looking to migrate to a new part of the world. The utility token reduces the time it takes for payment of services when compared to traditional Fiat currency which is one of the main benefits of the new solution that is set to change the way people migrate around the globe.

The founder of Migranet, Murtaza Khan, commented:

“We are extremely excited to be listed on two major exchanges which will expand our reach in the crypto industry. Both IDAX and HotBit are respected and valuable exchanges that we are very proud to be partnering with them.”

Migranet is proud to announce they have successfully completed their first iteration of blockchain integration. Migrants will be able to provide documentation required by migration officers, and the system will generate a unique proof that the document existed at the time of uploading and it hasn’t been altered. Thus, the migration officer can validate a given document.

A Netflix Blockchain documentary featuring Migranet was filmed in Vienna, Austria, in June 2019 airing globally in November 2019. Migranets founder, Murtaza Khan is featured in the documentary explaining his vision and the future of migration through the advanced Migranet solution.

On the 26th of June, the MIG token will be available on both IDAX (24hr trading volume $1,409,616,076 USD / 142,385 BTC) and HotBit (24hr trading volume of $309,581,770 USD / 31,287 BTC) exchanges for all investors and traders to buy and sell the token.

Migranet is a Blockchain and AI technology company that provides modern and efficient migration solutions to migrants and refugees around the globe. Migranet is available for all immigration professionals looking to partner with Migranet to improve their business solution to their clients through the Migranet partnership program.

Murtaza Murtaza



Founder

Migranet

+1 (604) 724-3366

khan@migranet.io









EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.