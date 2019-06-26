New home sales in the GTA continue strong, inventory dips in May

/EIN News/ --

The GTA new home market saw strong sales in May, continuing the momentum of recent months, the Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) announced today.

Total new home sales, with 4,794 new homes sold, were up 94 per cent from last year, and up 27 per cent from the 10-year average, according to Altus Group*, BILD’s official source for new home market intelligence. There were 1,004 new single-family homes, including detached, linked and semi-detached houses and townhouses, sold in May, up 211 per cent from last May but still 32 per cent below the ten-year average. This is the seventh month in a row that new single-family home sales have increased year-over-year.

Sales of new condominium apartments in low, medium and high-rise buildings, stacked townhouses and loft units, with 3,790 units sold, were up 76 per cent from May 2018 and 64 per cent above the ten-year average.

“It was the highest number of total new home sales for May since 2002,” said Patricia Arsenault, Altus Group’s Executive Vice President, Data Solutions. “New condo apartment sales were brisk among the near-record number of units launched in April. At the same time, new single-family home sales broke the 1,000-unit threshold for the first time in two years.”

Remaining inventory dipped slightly in May, to 12,537 condominium apartment units and 4,574 single family homes. Remaining inventory includes units in preconstruction projects, in projects currently under construction and in completed buildings.

“The sales numbers of the last few months show that the underlying demand for new homes, both condo apartments and single-family homes, was there all along,” said David Wilkes, BILD President & CEO. “Our challenge as a region is to continue to develop innovative policy solutions that will allow us to build enough housing supply to meet that demand.”

The benchmark price of new condominium apartments increased slightly from last month, to $779,687, up 2.8 per cent over the last 12 months, while the benchmark price of new single-family homes decreased slightly from last month, to $1,109,501, down 3 per cent over the last 12 months.

May New Home Sales by Municipality: **

May 2019 Condominium Apartments Single-family Total Region 2019 2018 2017 2019 2018 2017 2019 2018 2017 Durham 49 242 116 269 70 89 318 312 205 Halton 491 24 178 157 31 69 648 55 247 Peel 844 252 804 288 130 171 1,132 382 975 Toronto 1,406 1,374 1,712 42 35 20 1,448 1,409 1,732 York 1,000 257 749 248 57 149 1,248 314 898 GTA 3,790 2,149 3,559 1,004 323 498 4,794 2,472 4,057

Source: Altus Group

With 1,500 member companies, BILD is the voice of the home building, land development and professional renovation industry in the Greater Toronto Area. The building and renovation industry provides $33 billion in investment value and employs 271,000 people in the region. BILD is proudly affiliated with the Ontario and Canadian Home Builders' Associations.

