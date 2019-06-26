First Advantage Integration with Oracle Cloud Now Available in Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Oracle Recruiting Cloud Customers Can Use First Advantage for Best-in-Class Background Checks and Enhanced Candidate Experience

ATLANTA, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage , a global leader in background check and drug screening solutions and Gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced its integration with Oracle Cloud, now available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace . Offering added value to Oracle Recruiting Cloud customers, First Advantage enables them to configure the screening solution to their unique requirements, including custom consents, disclosures, electronic signatures and more.



/EIN News/ -- Leveraging First Advantage to support the hiring process provides customers with convenience, capturing all of the elements needed to conduct screening on a candidate population. At the same time, the solution promotes reduced time to hire, fewer errors and time delays, electronically capturing and digitizing candidate information with enhanced data validation features that prevent incomplete or missing information. Sharing screening status in real-time, Oracle Recruiting Cloud users receive accurate, up-to-date information throughout the lifecycle of a background screening or drug screening order. First Advantage works to automate this critical step in the hiring process while improving the candidate experience, with a professional, branded website that is customizable, multilingual and mobile-enhanced.

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and service providers offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is the industry’s broadest and most complete public cloud, delivering enterprise-grade services at every level of the cloud technology stack including software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and infrastructure as a service (IaaS).

“First Advantage’s integration with Oracle Recruiting Cloud is expertly engineered to provide a near-seamless applicant tracking and screening workflow,” shared First Advantage CEO Scott Staples. “First Advantage’s participation in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to reap the benefits of First Advantage’s solutions easily.”

"The cloud represents a huge opportunity for our partner community," said David Hicks, vice-president, WW ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. “First Advantage's commitment to innovation and track record of quality execution helps our mutual customers receive cloud-enabled background check and screening solutions to meet critical business needs."

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace offers an intuitive user interface to browse and search for available applications and services, as well as user ratings and reviews to help customers determine the best business solutions for their organization. With its new automated application installation features, customers can easily deploy provider business applications from a centralized cloud interface.

About First Advantage

First Advantage provides comprehensive background screening, identity and information solutions that give employers and housing providers access to actionable information that results in faster, more accurate people decisions. With an advanced global technology platform and superior customer service delivered by experts who understand local markets, First Advantage helps customers around the world build fully scalable, configurable screening programs that meet their unique needs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle’s products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle’s growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners .

