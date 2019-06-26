TopDevelopers.biz Names Dedicated Developers a Top iPhone App Developer & Development Company for 2019

Dedicated Developers has been singled out as a top iPhone app developer by one of the Internet’s top developer ranking sites – Top Developers.

ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dedicated Developers, which is based in Alpharetta, GA, and has become a top provider of digital solutions for businesses, has received a high ranking as an iPhone app developer and development company from TopDevelopers.biz Dedicated Developers received the site’s number two ranking in this category.The rankings consider thousands of iPhone app developers from around the world. The site thoroughly analyzes each company and issues the rankings based on such factors as a company’s standard methodologies, set of technology tools, global clientele, and other important parameters.“Each award that we receive at Dedicated Developers is truly appreciated – especially one like this where the number of companies measured numbered in the thousands,” said Vishal Bhatia, co-founder of Dedicated Developers. “It feels really good to be respected as an agency and honored for the quality of work that we provide.”Top Developers officials say they created the rankings to help businesses more easily find an iPhone app developer for their next project. With millions of service providers located around the globe, officials say the selection process can become tedious and time-consuming for most businesses.With its well-researched rankings, Top Developers has promised to help its readers “figure out the best iPhone app development company that engineers the feature-rich products that resonate with the dynamic requirements of today’s clientele.”This new iPhone app developer award is one of several that Dedicated Developers has received recently. For example, the company was also named a top web app developer by Top Developers and it was named one of the top five mobile app developers for New York City by Medium.com.Dedicated Developers bills itself as the insider source for companies seeking top-level, fully US-managed talent that is always 100% focused on a business and its results.The company’s dedicated team of highly qualified and professional developers strives toward fulfilling company’s needs across the digital landscape by offering expert knowledge and skills through a wide array of services, including: mobile app development , software product development, full-stack development, cloud computing services, IoT services, enterprise mobility services and much more.Dedicated Developers is located on the web at https://dedicateddevelopers.com/ . Visitors can learn much more about its services at that site.About Dedicated Developers:Founded in 2007 and located in Alpharetta, GA, Dedicated Developers has been in business for over 10 years and during that time has served over 300 clients and completed over 1000 projects. The company has an 80% repeat client rate.

Why Hire Dedicated Developers?



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.