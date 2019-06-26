Huila gains first public haemodialysis centre

Lubango, ANGOLA, June 26 - At least 127 patients undergoing haemodialysis in the southern province of Huila will be able to begin treatment at the Lubango Haemodialysis Centre on 14 July this year, inaugurated last Tuesday by Health minister, Sílvia Lutucuta.,

The inauguration of the centre, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, was witnessed by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, who is on a two-day working visit to Huíla.

Accompanied by the first lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, the local governor, Luís Nunes, and the heads of ministerial departments, the Head of State received explanations about the operation of the structure.

The rehabilitation budgeted of the General Hospital of Lubango, including the Haemodialysis Centre, Operative Block, Intensive Care, Urgency Section, among other areas, has amounted at US $ 27 million.

Sílvia Lutucuta welcomed the inauguration of the project by reducing the "huge logistics" burden for patients and their families who had to go to Benguela province for treatment.

He told ANGOP that the centre has the necessary knowhow for the treatment of adult patients and children in acute renal care in the Intensive Care units.

"We are very satisfied because our patients will have a good quality of dialysis treatment with all the conditions created," stressed the head of the Health sector.

She informed that after 14 July "everything will follow a schedule, because we will take patients from one place to another and a patient on haemodialysis goes for treatment on alternate days."

He pointed out that, because of its specificity, the setting up of such a centre obeys international rules and standards, including a modern water treatment system.

Angola wins hemodialysis centres

The Health minister, Sílvia Lutucuta, announced that four more haemodialysis centres will be inaugurated this year in the provinces of Moxico, Luanda (two) and Cabinda.

She said that the opening of more haemodialysis centres would allow more people to have access to treatment. Patients with acute kidney disease perform on average three sessions per week.

The state spends 15 billion kwanzas annually with the 1,161 patients undergoing haemodialysis. About 12 percent of the budget allocated to the health sector goes to the treatment of these patients, she stressed.

