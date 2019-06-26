SADA Systems Earns Google Cloud MSP Partner Status

The Google Cloud Global Partner of the Year will now offer expanded cloud managed services for Google Cloud customers

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SADA Systems (“SADA”), a global leader in providing business and technology consulting services that transform organizations, has achieved the Google Cloud MSP Partner status through the Google Cloud Partner Program. The Google Cloud MSP Partner status is reserved for Google Cloud Premier Partners with mature technical support operations, deep cloud experience, and comprehensive DevOps capabilities.



/EIN News/ -- SADA is a Google Cloud Premier Partner with multiple Google Cloud Specializations, whose offering spans technology consultation and assessment, planning and implementation, customization and development, change management, and now cloud managed services. Its customers include large private and public enterprises such as Colgate-Palmolive, Hunterdon Healthcare, Media News Group, Hackensack Meridian Health, Marriott, the Chicago Department of Transformation and the State of Arizona. SADA has expanded its business aggressively in recent months: in April it opened an office in Toronto; in May it hired former Google Cloud director, Miles Ward, as CTO; and earlier this month it announced a partnership with AVANT Communications to sell Google Cloud licensing and related services to customers of AVANT’s network of trusted channel partners nationwide.

“Google’s MSP Partner Program includes partners who have passed a rigorous vetting process and demonstrated outstanding customer success. SADA brings the people, tooling, and processes to help customers make the most of their experience with Google Cloud,” says Carolee Gearhart, Global Channel Chief, Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales at Google Cloud. “The firm has deep technical knowledge and a reputation for providing excellent customer support, and they’ve consistently shown the ability to help Google Cloud users succeed on our platform. We are very happy to expand this long-standing partnership.”

“We are excited to continue to differentiate ourselves within Google Cloud and we are committed to being the partner of choice for companies moving to GCP,” says Tony Safoian, CEO at SADA Systems. “We have now been tested and audited by Google Cloud in our ability to deliver the highest quality of Google Cloud managed services. The move to GCP itself is the beginning, not the endpoint for any organization in this journey. Cloud managed services are a key part of our services portfolio to ensure our customers are successful on the platform for a lifetime.”

About SADA Systems

SADA Systems (SADA) is a privately-held global leader in providing business and technology consulting services that transform organizations. SADA has proven expertise in enterprise consulting, cloud platform migration, custom application development, workplace transformation, cloud managed services, and change management. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner with multiple Specializations, SADA has gained global accolades and awards including the 2018 Google Cloud Global Partner of the Year and 2017 Google Cloud North America Partner of the Year. SADA’s team of certified experts help enterprises modernize by providing innovative cloud solutions to accelerate digital transformation leveraging the entire Google Cloud portfolio, including G Suite, Google Anthos and GCP, Google Data Analytics and Machine Learning, Google Maps Platform, Google Chrome and Google Cloud Search.

Recognized on the Inc. 5000 America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for eleven years, CRN's MSP Elite 150, the 2019 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles, and 2019 Inc.'s Top 50 Workplaces in the U.S., SADA prides itself on continuous innovation, strong partnerships and corporate culture, and exceptional customer experience. To learn more, visit: https://sadasystems.com/.

