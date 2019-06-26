Advantest and MultiLane Introduce Plugable High-Speed Test Instruments for the V93000 Platform

New Instruments with 50-GHz Bandwidths Expand Digital and Analog Test Capabilities up to 112 Gbps (PAM4)

TOKYO, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) has partnered with MultiLane Inc. to develop instrumentation that extends the V93000 platform’s ability to cost-effectively test the next generation of digital high-speed interfaces. The Multilane instruments provide test data rates up 112Gbps in PAM4 and 56Gbps in NRZ with scope analysis capabilities with 50GHz bandwidth.



By working closely together, the two experienced test equipment companies have developed a highly integrated solution that brings these high-frequency resources very close to the device under test (DUT) and significantly enhances signal integrity and test accuracy.

The companies combined resources to provide truly innovative solutions ideal for testing the next generation of devices for applications including data centers and artificial intelligence (AI). The new instruments, to be sold and supported by MultiLane, expand the V93000’s digital and analog top-end frequency limits to levels critical for development of the newest communications infrastructure. Breaking the mold of traditional automatic test equipment (ATE) solutions, this collaboration allows use of the ATE DUT board with MultiLane’s high-frequency instruments on the bench as well as use of bench-type measurement and characterization tools on the ATE.

An integrated software environment maintains the flexible, interactive aspect of bench instruments while adding hooks to control and manage the instruments in high-volume production environments.

“By working together, MultiLane and Advantest have grown and enhanced each other’s capabilities, providing our customers with the wide-band 112-Gbps PAM4 test capabilities that are so critical for data center and AI growth plans,” said Juergen Serrer, executive vice president of the V93000 Business Unit within Advantest Corporation’s ATE Business Group.

“MultiLane is excited to bring our products to Advantest’s semiconductor-test-focused customer base and to bring the V93000’s rich feature set to MultiLane’s communications-focused customer base. As our traditional customers expand their integration levels, the V93000 will provide them with many fully integrated capabilities to improve the testing of their products and speed their time to market,” said Fadi Daou, CEO of MultiLane, Inc.

Both Advantest and MultiLane are actively discussing the new instruments with multiple customers.

About MultiLane Inc.

MultiLane, a leading provider of test and measurement equipment for production testing, is enabling at-speed wafer-scale and final package testing of 112-Gbps devices. MultiLane develops instruments and interconnects for 10-Gbps to 400-Gbps data rates. Products include BERTs, TDR, optical and electrical oscilloscopes, optical switch boxes and a host of MSA-compliant development tools for QSFP28, QSFP-DD, OSFP and other standards. The company also offers compliance test services and fully automated test solutions. In addition, MultiLane develops high-speed ATE modules that fit in wafer-scale automated test systems such as Advantest’s V93000 platform. MultiLane’s products are used to test semiconductors, DACs, transceivers and system blades. More information can be found at www.multilaneinc.com.

/EIN News/ -- About Advantest Corporation

A world-class technology company, Advantest is the leading producer of automatic test equipment (ATE) for the semiconductor industry and a premier manufacturer of measuring instruments used in the design and production of electronic instruments and systems. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also focuses on R&D for emerging markets that benefit from advancements in nanotech and terahertz technologies, and has introduced multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, as well as groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest established its first subsidiary in 1982, in the USA, and now has subsidiaries worldwide. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

