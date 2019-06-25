HLP Klearfold Wins 2019 Ameristar Award for Child-Resistant Packaging for the Cannabis Industry

Klearfold® Keeper CR is first of its kind, certified, child-resistant cannabis package.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 4, 2019, the Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP) announced its 2019 AmeriStar Package Awards Competition winners . Judges selected the patent-pending Klearfold® Keeper CR from HLP Klearfold as one of 27 winners across 17 categories.



The Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP) has named patent-pending Klearfold® Keeper CR as one of its 2019 Ameristar Award winners. This first of its kind, transparent, child-resistant package for the cannabis industry is available exclusively from HLP Klearfold, the world leader in printed plastic packaging.





The Klearfold® Keeper CR is the first of its kind, transparent, child-resistant (CR) package for the medical and recreational cannabis industry, that satisfies the child-resistance and senior-friendly criteria of the Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC), as defined in CFR Title 16, Part 1700. Cannabis product producers can now enjoy the marketing and merchandising benefits of clear plastic tray-and-sleeve style packaging, while satisfying the CPSC standards.

“We could not be more pleased by this official IoPP recognition,” states Steve Frazier, President of HLP Klearfold. “While creating this unique, transparent CR package, and testing to the CPSC protocol, it became apparent that test-subject children (42–51 months old) were more motivated to try to get inside of a Klearfold® Keeper CR package because they could see its contents. In order to stand up to this extra attention, the Keeper CR had to provide security commensurate with this increased attention level of highly motivated children.”

The Klearfold® Keeper CR’s box-grade plastic substrate is significantly more tear resistant and durable than paperboard, and the package’s glue seams, often a failure point in paperboard CR cartons, are chemically-bonded to provide that added measure of security. Also, the resiliency of the Klearfold® Keeper CR substrate allows its simple but very effective locking mechanism to re-lock many times for packages containing multiple products.

Klearfold® Keeper CR is currently available in two standard sizes, and its vacuum-formed trays can be customized to accommodate the product to be packed. These packages can be made from box-grade PET (polyester terephthalate) or RPET (recycled content PET), which contains 30% postconsumer recycled content, or from bio-PET, up to 30% of which are derived from plant-based sources. They are delivered pre-assembled, are easy to fill, and require no machinery to set-up or fill.

Since sleeves are made from a clear substrate, printed graphics determine how much of the carton is opaque (printed) and how much transparency remains. This allows brand owners to expose as much, or as little, of their package’s contents as desired, whether they are selling vape cartridges, concentrates, pre-rolls, edibles, or other forms of cannabis. One-hundred percent ink coverage would result in a completely opaque Klearfold® Keeper CR package.

Following the instructions printed on the package, an adult can easily unlock the package with a thumb press on a release tab that extends from the face of the outer carton. Pressing this release tab also disengages a locking tab on the internal vacuum-formed tray from a slot die-cut in the carton’s sidewall, allowing the tray to slide out. To relock the package, the tray is pushed back into the carton until the tab reengages the first locking slot.

For more information, contact: HLP Klearfold, 75 Maiden Lane, Suite 808, New York, NY 10038, (888) 457-7225, www.hlpklearfold.com.

Press Contacts:

Pat McGee, HLP Klearfold, Vice President, Marketing 215-360-5240,

Dan Ditzler, Newton Associates (610) 964-9300

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de7a44ab-2e16-48e0-9733-8eae029b6abc

